Another week in the books, another Jacksonville Jaguars loss in a game they should have won. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Week 4 went much like the two weeks beforehand, and the Jaguars left without the win.

But what are the biggest takeaways from the 33-25 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals? Why are the Jaguars 1-3 instead of 2-2? We break it down below.