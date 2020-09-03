5 Observations on the Ronnie Harrison Trade and What It Means for the Jaguars

For the second time since Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded a defender who has spent extensive time as a starter. Earlier in the week it was defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and this time around it was third-year safety Ronnie Harrison.

Jacksonville traded Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick on Thursday afternoon, just the latest move in what has been a complete reset of Jacksonville's roster by head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell.