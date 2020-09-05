5 Observations on the Jaguars' Running Back Group: Why Adrian Peterson Doesn't Make Sense

The Jacksonville Jaguars' running back unit has received a lot of attention from the football community in recent days, largely because of Monday's surprising release of former No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette.

Ever since Fournette was released, the question has been pondered who would take his place in the offense. Many (including myself) figured second-year running back Ryquell Armstead made the most sense to immediately replace Fournette, but a wrench has been thrown into that theory in the past week.