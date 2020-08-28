5 Players Who Would Make Sense For the Jaguars To Consider Trading Before Week 1

With the Jacksonville Jaguars deep at a few positions (wide receiver, linebacker, offensive tackle), it wouldn't be the most illogical thing for the team to consider making a move on the trade market to try to boost the depth of other positions they are hurting at, such as defensive tackle and cornerback.

Of course, these are just our hypothetical suggestions in the event the Jaguars do explore a trade. This is not a suggestion that any of these players are actually on the block or that the Jaguars would have any tangible interest in trading.