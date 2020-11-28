5 Predictions For Jaguars Vs. Browns: Glennon Takes Chances, Robinson Gets Fed

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be fielding quite a different team in Week 12 than they did in Week 1. Eight of their 22 starters from the season-opening upset against the Indianapolis Colts are injured or suspended, while the Jaguars are set to start their third different quarterback this year in Mike Glennon.

With all of this in mind, it could be hard to envision the Jaguars putting up much of a fight against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Despite this, we give our five predictions for Jaguars-Browns and give a few reasons for the Jaguars to have some optimism.