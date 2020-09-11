5 Predictions for Jaguars vs. Colts in Week 1

In just a few short days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be kicking off their 2020 season against the Indianapolis Colts, giving the Jaguars their first chance to see what this year's team will truly look like.

Due to a lack of preseason as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jaguars (and the other 31 teams) are still a bit of a mystery in terms of the type of product they are going to put onto the field. Because of this, it could be hard to hypothesize what the Jaguars could look like when it comes to Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff.