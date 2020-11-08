5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Texans: DJ Chark Bounces Back

With the first half of the 2020 season officially in the books, each of the NFL's 32 teams find themselves in contrasting situations. Some are vying for divisional titles, others are scratching for Wild Card spots, and others are trying to salvage their seasons after poor starts.

For the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars and the 1-6 Houston Texans, the two teams fall into the final category. Each of the two sides is attempting to turn around their season and find their second victory of the season, but the opponents will take vastly different paths toward victory.