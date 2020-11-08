SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Texans: DJ Chark Bounces Back

John Shipley

With the first half of the 2020 season officially in the books, each of the NFL's 32 teams find themselves in contrasting situations. Some are vying for divisional titles, others are scratching for Wild Card spots, and others are trying to salvage their seasons after poor starts. 

For the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars and the 1-6 Houston Texans, the two teams fall into the final category. Each of the two sides is attempting to turn around their season and find their second victory of the season, but the opponents will take vastly different paths toward victory. 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Jaguar Report+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020's Version of Florida-Georgia Set to Hold Rare Circumstances for Jaguars

For the first time in Jaguars history, the Florida-Georgia game will be held in Jacksonville on the day before a Jaguars home game in the city.

John Shipley

Jaguars Offensive Keys Vs. Houston As Jake Luton Takes the Reins

As Jake Luton takes the field for his first start with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden is adjusting the offensive keys for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

KassidyHill

Inside AFC South: The Studs and Duds of the 2020 Season So Far

Who have been the most impressive players in the AFC South so far this year, and which players have disappointed thus far?

John Shipley

Comparing Gardner Minshew’s 2020 Vs. 2019 Seasons: Has He Improved?

The Jaguars haven't gotten better this season, but has Gardner Minshew? Gus Logue breaks it down here.

Gus Logue

Jaguars Defensive Keys Vs. Texans Remain the Same; Stop Watson, Stop the Run

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans the first time around, but the keys for the defense to stop Deshaun Watson and crew remain much the same. Now it's about executing.

KassidyHill

Gardner Minshew, Two Other Jaguars Ruled Out Vs. Texans

Gardner Minshew, Dakota Allen and Devine Ozigbo will be out in Week 9 against the Texans.

John Shipley

Jaguars Encouraged by Development of Rookie NT DaVon Hamilton

Jaguars nose tackle DaVon Hamilton is coming off the best game of his rookie season, giving the Jaguars a high-ceiling defensive tackle to build the middle of the defense around.

John Shipley

3 Changes Todd Wash Should Make to the Jaguars Defense Following the Bye

With Jacksonville's defense near the bottom of most categories and statistics entering Week 9, we propose three changes defensive coordinator Todd Wash should make to the unit.

John Shipley

Odds Released for Jake Luton's Debut Vs. Texans

How many yards and touchdowns will Jake Luton throw for against the Houston Texans?

John Shipley

Jake Luton to Become Doug Marrone's 10th Starting QB; What History Tells Us About the Change

Jake Luton will become the 10th quarterback to start a game in Doug Marrone's NFL head coaching career. What does history in the position change tell us is likely on the horizon for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

KassidyHill