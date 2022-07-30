Anticipation Builds for Jaguars’ Travon Walker As Pads Approach

Count Mike Caldwell as one of many who is ready for the first day of pads.

Not just because the first day of pads means the evaluation process really begins for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But because this is the first time Caldwell and the Jaguars' staff will have a chance to get No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker at his absolute best now that he has a chance to use his strength, length and physicality to set a tone.

“That's the thing. You talk about him—he's unique in his size and his speed—but his physicality is really what stands out. Tomorrow, we get the full pads on and that's where we're looking to see the true Travon show up," Caldwell said with a smile on Saturday.

Walker has already impressed the Jaguars' coaching staff this offseason and early on in camp with his coachability and work ethic. Meanwhile, his physical traits have been on display even without pads on.

But Sunday's first practice in pads will give Walker a chance to do something he hasn't done at any other point so far in his short Jaguars career. Walker will finally be able to show off what he can do as a one-on-one pass-rusher, while also being given more chances to make an impact against the run.

"We like him more now because we know the person now. We know the player, we see the player on film. The person, his work ethic, what he talks about off the field, that’s what we like about him," Caldwell said earlier this week when asked if the Jaguars like Walker even more now than on draft night.

"We just can’t wait to get him going more, get him in the pads and see him progress."

Ranked a five-star recruit by 247Sports, Walker was the No. 22 ranked prospect in the nation in the 2019 recruiting class. The No. 2 prospect in the state of Georgia, Walker was the country's No. 3 defensive tackle and is considered a top-435 prospect in 247Sports' history. Walker committed to Georgia over offers from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Clemson.

Walker had a successful first season at Georgia, earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2019 as he was named a co-winner of Georgia's Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. In 12 games, Walker finished with 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one pass deflection while also contributing on kickoff coverage units.

In 2020, Walker played in nine games and recorded 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Walker then had a career season in 2021, starting all 15 games as Georgia finished the year as National Champions. During Georgia's title run, Walker recorded 6.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries.

Walker then had arguably the best combine performance of any defensive player in 2021, measuring at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds but still running a 4.51 40-yard dash (98th percentile), a 36-inch vertical jump (80th percentile), 123-inch broad jump (87th percentile), 6.89-second three-cone (93rd percentile), and a 4.32 20-yard shuttle (76th percentile).

Walker has already earned the "freak" label from several teammates, including Josh Allen and Arden Key. He has shown why in flashes so far, but it will be on Sunday when he gets his biggest chance yet to prove why the Jaguars took him at No. 1 overall with as much faith and confidence as they did.

“I’m really ready to get into pads now because I’ve been out of pads so long, since the national championship, and to just finally really strike somebody and be as physical as I can. I’m ready to get back to that," Walker said this week.