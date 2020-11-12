Breaking Down Jaguars Rookie Jake Luton's Performance in His NFL Debut

The biggest storyline out of Jacksonville right now is clear -- with a 1-7 record and a bleak second-half schedule, all the attention is now on rookie sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton.

Luton made his NFL debut in place of an injured Gardner Minshew in Week 9, going toe-to-toe with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a 27-25 loss. While he didn't get the win, he did put out some interesting tape for the Jaguars to evaluate.