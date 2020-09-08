SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Could Luq Barcoo be the Jaguars' Next Undrafted Success Story in the Secondary?

John Shipley

In a year where it was harder than ever for an undrafted free agent to make an NFL roster, four did it for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And among those four is a player who could potentially follow in the footsteps of some of his teammates who are current starters. 

Jacksonville has done a good job of finding undrafted free agent talent in recent years, particularly since 2013. Abry Jones, Allen Hurns, Corey Grant, Jarrod Wilson, Tre Herndon and several others have become key contributors for the team after joining the team via the draft's "eighth round", and there is always hope for another player to do the same each year. 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Jaguar Report+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: ‘For the First Time in My Life, I Really Have a Quarterback’

Leonard Fournette is obviously thrilled to be joining arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

John Shipley

Jaguars Make Several Moves, Including Adding Mike Glennon to Active Roster

Jacksonville now has three active quarterbacks on its active roster due to the signing of Mike Glennon.

John Shipley

5 Observations on the Jaguars' Unofficial Depth Chart

What are our biggest takeaways from Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart of the 2020 season?

John Shipley

One Stat for Every Player on the Jaguars’ 53-Man Roster

To help you learn more about the 2020 Jaguars roster, here is a bit of information on every single member of the 53-man unit.

Gus Logue

Jaguars Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2020

The first depth chart of this season has been released by the Jaguars, with some revealing features.

John Shipley

Jaguars Name 8 Captains For 2020 Season

Gardner Minshew headlines the Jaguars' list of captains for 2020, which includes eight players overall.

John Shipley

Notes on Each Member of the Jaguars' Initial 2020 Practice Squad

Get to know the 15 members of this year's initial Jaguars practice squad, which is more important than it has been in years.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Doug Marrone Provides Updates on Ryquell Armstead and Devonta Freeman: 'He'll Be Out For A While'

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach told reporters on Monday that running back Ryquell Armstead would be "out for a while" and also offered a small update on the club's meeting with Devonta Freeman.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Announce Number Changes for CJ Henderson, 3 Others

CJ Henderson's time wearing No. 21 didn't last long, as he will now be wearing No. 23.

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Sign 15 Players to Practice Squad

Jacksonville has one spot left on their practice squad after announcing the signing of 15 players on Monday morning.

John Shipley