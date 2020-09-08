Could Luq Barcoo be the Jaguars' Next Undrafted Success Story in the Secondary?

In a year where it was harder than ever for an undrafted free agent to make an NFL roster, four did it for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And among those four is a player who could potentially follow in the footsteps of some of his teammates who are current starters.

Jacksonville has done a good job of finding undrafted free agent talent in recent years, particularly since 2013. Abry Jones, Allen Hurns, Corey Grant, Jarrod Wilson, Tre Herndon and several others have become key contributors for the team after joining the team via the draft's "eighth round", and there is always hope for another player to do the same each year.