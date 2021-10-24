Grading the Jaguars: Wide Receivers Off to a Disappointing Start

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed into the bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and 11 to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.

Through this series, we'll examine each unit; what's worked, what hasn't and what grade they've earned thus far. Next up, the wide receiver room, a room many thought would be the strength of the Jaguars' roster.

Positives

As of this moment, the shining positive inside the Jaguars' receiver room has been, of all things, Jamal Agnew. Agnew started the year as strictly a returner, seeing only 28 snaps over the first four games. But over the last two weeks (really, the last three) Agnew has shown dramatic growth for the Jaguars, going from a returner who dabbled in the slot to a legitimate weapon at wide receiver.

Agnew, who entered the NFL as a cornerback and just made a full-time transition to receiver last season, has been the Jaguars' best receiver over the last two weeks and even showed flashes of big-play ability in Week 4 against the Bengals. Due to DJ Chark's injury, Laviska Shenault has been moved outside, leading to Agnew getting a full-time look at the slot. Since then, he has caught 11 of 13 targets for 119 yards (10.82 yards per catch), including several major third-down grabs. Most importantly, Agnew has already earned the complete trust of his quarterback, with Trevor Lawrence not afraid to give Agnew chances to win in contested situations.

"Just his natural feel for creating separation, getting open, understanding concepts and adjustments," Lawrence said about Agnew last week. "He is just a really savvy guy that knows how to get open and can play. When you have him out there, you just know he is going to make a play and as a quarterback you have a lot of confidence when you have a guy like that.”

Secondly, there is the veteran addition of Marvin Jones, who has added a much-needed security blanket to the roster. While Jones hasn't been a true No. 1 receiver in terms of ability to win in all types of situations, he has been the lone Jaguars receiver who has come through for Lawrence consistently in one-on-one situations.

Through six weeks, Jones ranks in the top-10 in the NFL in contested catch % per PFF, with Jones catching eight of his 11 contested catch targets (72.7%), which is 10th-best among all receivers with 25 total targets and third-best among all receivers with double-digit contested catch targets. Jones was brought in to be Lawrence's safety valve -- his go-to guy on critical downs such as in the red-zone or on third-down. So far, he has been exactly that.

Negatives

Where to begin? Pound for pound, it is hard to think there has been any group on the roster that is been more disappointing than the receiver room. The Jaguars were lauded by many, including myself, for surrounding Lawrence with a starting receiver trio of Jones, Laviska Shenault and DJ Chark. On paper, this seemed like a strong trio for a rookie quarterback. But in reality, the Jaguars have seen a lack of development and some technical issues from their starting group, while the team has bungled its receiver depth behind them.

As an entire unit, the Jaguars' receivers have had some general issues that have hurt the offense. The entire group has seemingly struggled a good bit on extended plays, failing to work back to the quarterback whenever Lawrence leaves the pocket to buy time. Lawrence is an elite passer when on the move and his athleticism gives him plenty of chances to find open receivers, but the Jaguars haven't helped him in this regard. Overall, the receivers are on the blaming end of the timing issues in the offense, too, frequently drifting too far past their landmarks or not getting to their landmarks in time in general.

Other than Agnew, it is hard to say any Jaguars' receiver has gotten better. Laviska Shenault isn't as sharp of a route-runner as he was last season and he has failed too often on his downfield chances. He has also shown a lack of ability to play outside of the slot, facing major separation and consistency issues at the 'X' spot over the last two weeks. While Shenault is the Jaguars' best YAC threat and has the team's best blend of size and strength, he has been their most inconsistent target. Per PFF, Shenault is one of only five wideouts who has a 0% contested catch rate (minimum 25 targets), with the other names consisting of Tyreek Hill, Hunter Renfrow, Robby Anderson, and Jalen Reagor. Not exactly a murderer's row.

Throw in the Jaguars' complete lack of ability to get Tyron Johnson involved in the offense in any way, and it is hard to get excited about how the Jaguars have developed their wideouts in 2021. Johnson was able to contribute with a rookie quarterback in Los Angeles last year, but for whatever reason he can't do so on a hurt Jaguars' offense.

Overall Grade: D+

The Jaguars' receivers had big expectations entering the season. They should have, too. But so far, they haven't met them, and the coaching staff hasn't exactly inspired confidence in that realm, either. This is jarring considering Urban Meyer's past as a receivers coach and just how much stock the Jaguars invested into the room, but the receiver group has likely been the worst unit on the offense through six weeks.

The Jaguars have clear areas they can improve in to change this over the next 11 games. Shenault can become more consistent when away from the line of scrimmage, eliminating drops and finally winning in contested situations. The Jaguars could also give Tyron Johnson a bigger role, allowing the team to finally have a field-stretching threat on the field, even if his role is constricted to running go routes and nothing else.

The Jaguars could be better from a coaching and technical standpoint as well. Simply put, the Jaguars' receivers haven't been good route-runners in 2021, not getting to their landmarks with as much urgency as is required by the offense. If they can get any of those areas adjusted, things will improve. But for right now, the room is struggling.