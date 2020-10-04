How Todd Wash's Defenses Have Historically Performed Against Rookie QBs

Rookie quarterbacks can be a tricky thing for defenses. Sometimes, the young and immaturity of the passers come out early and often as they try to get a feel for the league. Other times, they have enough raw talent and play-making ability to cause a headache for everyone involved.

When it comes to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the rookie No. 1 overall pick the Jaguars will face off against this weekend, the latter is what will apply. And for defensive coordinator Todd Wash and his struggling unit, they will have to be at the top of their game to slow down the ascending talent.