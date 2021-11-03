Jaguars Mailbag: Assessing the Season Following Loss to Seahawks

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

This week we take questions on the fallout of the Seahawks loss, the lack of moves at the trade deadline, and the update on the Urban Meyer experiment.

Q: Why didn't the Jaguars trade for a CB or a WR?

A: I don't think the value was there, at least not for a 1-6 team. It is easy to say trade for a receiver to help Trevor Lawrence in theory -- it is something I even agree with strongly. But teams don't just give away talented wide receivers for nothing, and the Jaguars were mostly restricted to looking at younger receivers with multiple years left on their contracts due to the state of their rebuild. The Jaguars wanted to upgrade at receiver, but it doesn't surprise me that nothing materialized because there was no real market.

As for cornerback, I think the Jaguars want to see what they have in Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars have arguably had the worst secondary in the NFL this season and Campbell's struggles in his five games have been a major reason why the secondary ranks near the bottom of most metrics, but the Jaguars spent the No. 33 overall pick on him for a reason and they likely want to see him go through growing pains on the field as opposed to on the bench.

Q: Have you ever seen a head coach in the NFL be so open about not knowing what is going on or how things work in the NFL as Urban Meyer?

A: Well, I have only covered two head coaches in my career in Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer. I will say that Marrone frequently passed the buck on personnel questions, saying they were questions for Tom Coughlin or Dave Caldwell. He was similar to Meyer in this way. As for how things work in the NFL, my answer would be no, but Meyer is the most inexperienced coach in the NFL as far as professional football goes. He has been around the NFL since only January and he is likely learning some tough and radical lessons every day. I would be surprised if Meyer did know every in and out about the NFL, at least at this point, so I wouldn't hold it against him. The flip side is whether it was smart for Shad Khan to hire a coach who would have to learn this much, but that is a different conversation.

Q: What are some key draft prospects that we need to follow for our first two picks? What are the possible FA options we may get to pay for?

A: As for draft prospects, I think Jaguars fans need to look at edge rushers. Kayvon Thibodeaux is an obvious one, but Aidan Hutchinson and George Karlaftis are two top-10 picks in the making who have No. 1 pass-rusher potential. Jordan Davis doesn't fit the value the Jaguars will likely need to find in the top-10, but he is one of the best interior defensive line prospects in years and could entice Meyer considering Meyer has been negative on the Jaguars' lack of interior push. Also keep an eye on Kyle Hamilton and Derek Stingley, but I think the Jaguars would take a lineman over them.

As for the second round, it is early, but Mississippi State's Martin Emerson has natural cover skills and could provide some insurance to Tyson Campbell, with the worst-case scenario being the Jaguars have three cornerbacks they have confidence in going into 2022. if Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean slipped to the second round, that would be a pick worth sprinting to the podium for, as well.

As for free agency, here are five names ahead of the offseason who are set to be free agents that I think the Jaguars should pursue heavily if they hit the market: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Wyatt Teller, Darious Williams and Carlton Davis.

Q: Do you think Joe Cullen will be fired by the end of the year? If so, who would be your top candidates to replace him?

A: I could definitely see it, especially as Urban Meyer looks at the areas he needs to improve in following the season. Cullen is a respected coach, but he is a first-year coordinator who has so far not looked prepared to step into that role, with the Jaguars struggling with defensive communication all season long and their pressure packages being rendered ineffective. Unless the defense rapidly improves over the next 10 weeks, I think there is a legit chance of Cullen being fired. And if he was, I think the Jaguars should look at two names: Patrick Graham of the New York Giants, who could be looking for a new gig if the Giants pull the plug on Joe Judge, and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is a star in the making in college football as far as defensive coaches go.

Q: Do you think that the Jaguars should follow the Rams strategy and trade for good players instead of drafting?

A: I mean ... why not? Just look at the Jaguars' class this year. If someone had suggested to you the Jaguars should trade picks No. 33, 45, and 65 for a veteran in the offseason, that would have likely been laughed at. But after Campbell's struggles and the Jaguars' inability to get Walker Little or Andre Cisco on the field, it is hard to say the picks were that more valuable, at least so far. Picks are valuable, but the hope is they turn into productive football players. If you have a chance to get a productive player who is already developed, why not take it?

Q: As far as the WR position is concerned, why not allow Tyron Johnson to do what you signed him to do? Let him run the 9 route. Stretch the defense.

A: I truly don't know. The Jaguars don't think he runs routes well enough, which is likely true, but I don't know why it still matters when we have seen Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell get deep targets. We saw Johnson finally get a deep target in Week 8, but it came at the very end of the game. His two deep targets this year have resulted in one drop and one interception, so I do wonder if the Jaguars even trust him to do that, though.

Q: When are the Jags going to get better?

A: It depends on how they build around Trevor Lawrence. Having a rookie quarterback means you have a window to compete over the next four to five years due to his low cost, especially when the quarterback is as talented as Lawrence. Like the Bengals, Bills, Cardinals and other previously hapless teams who are now being led by young quarterbacks into the playoffs, the Jaguars could turn things around quickly based almost solely on Lawrence. But it will take surrounding him with the right support system, just as those teams did. So far, the Jaguars haven't done that.

Q: Would the Khan’s selling the team have any impact on how the organization will perform?

A: I don't think so, largely because the biggest impact (perhaps the only impact?) owners have on their team's performance is based on their hiring decisions. That is where Khan has struggled, as hires of Dave Caldwell, Tom Coughlin, and Gus Bradley have blown up in his face, with the Meyer hire so far not looking much better in the early going. Khan has struggled at the hiring aspect of his job, but many owners do, so I am not sure a different person at the helm changes the fact that finding a good head coach is hard to do.

Q: Is there anyone from the Jaguars coaching staff worth keeping next year at this point? Did any positions outside of QB (and we know why that happened) took a big step forward under Meyer?

A: I think Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer are legitimately good for Trevor Lawrence, but I get your sentiment. I think defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi has done a decent job with the defensive line and Tyler Bowen deserves some credit for his work with a below-average tight end group that seems to change every single week, but ultimately the Jaguars are 1-6 because most of their position groups have struggled making it hard to go to bat for any of them. It is worth noting that there are a handful of coaches on the staff who are carryovers from Marrone's staff, so Meyer could potentially see them as expendable after Year 1.

Q: Do you see any coaching staff/front office changes happening this off-season or even before the season is over?

I don't think before the season is over, no. I think the Jaguars will give the new regime an entire season to perform and then reassess from there in terms of needs and potential changes after a year of growing pains. I would be surprised if there is movement in the front office, but it wouldn't shock me to see Meyer shake up his coaching staff at specific spots where the team has struggled, especially on the defensive side of the ball. So I do think coaching staff changes happen at the assistant level if the Jaguars continue to struggle, but I don't currently expect any sweeping changes.