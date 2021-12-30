Jaguars Mailbag: What Is Going On With Trent Baalke?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

Q: In your mind, how has the disaster of the totality of the Shad Khan era of Jags football impacted how the franchise is perceived by other orgs/agents/players — and do you think it’s possible to turn that perception around at all?

A: I think it is certainly fair to say the perception of the Jaguars around the NFL is at an all-time low -- even lower than in 2019 during the Jalen Ramsey and Tom Coughlin debacles. Considering Urban Meyer's bizarre tenure on and off the field rubbed players, coaches, agents, and scouts from across the NFL the wrong way, I think it is fair to wonder just how much damage control the Jaguars have to do.

With that said, the Jaguars had to do this same damage control following the firing of Coughlin. The NFLPA itself was warning free agents against signing with the Jaguars during Coughlin's tenure, and a major focus of the entire 2020 offseason and season was for Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell to fix that image. They did what they could and did bring more respectability to the franchise, but all of that came crashing down this year due to Meyer's tenure.

I do think it is possible to turn around that perception -- we see it happen all the time with franchises in the gutter who then rise back to prominence. The easiest way to do this is to hire the right people, just as the Browns and Bills have done and just as the Jaguars have failed to do. The Jaguars need to hire the right people to represent the franchise and set the tone for the culture and that is the only real way to reverse the perception. So far, they haven't done that.

Q: How bad can “rock bottom” get for an NFL team? Every time I think the Jaguars are there they find a new floor - what’s the real worst-case scenario here? Can they be bad and humiliating forever?

A: I mean, things can certainly get worse for the Jaguars here. I know that is saying a lot considering the bleak outlook of the Jaguars' current situation and standing in league's circles, but it is true. Primarily, the Jaguars' top concern should be Trevor Lawrence and how he is taking all of the turmoil in. How it could impact Lawrence's development is one thing, but how the Jaguars' continued dysfunction impacts Lawrence's desire to be the focal point of the Jaguars' rebuild is far and away the top potential concern if you are the Jaguars.

Lawrence's rookie season hasn't gone the way anyone would have expected, but he is still clearly the most important member of the franchise. How Lawrence takes in all of the Jaguars' issues is past important. In terms of rock bottom, the true bottom would be if the Jaguars lose their grip on Lawrence if he senses they are not the right franchise for his career.

Q: Can you imagine that Urban had more power about the roster than Trent? And the draft class isn't so bad considering we only really saw 2 of those players. I mean it wasn't his decision that they didn't play, or am I wrong?

A: I think the entire early premise of the Urban Meyer regime was for Meyer to call the shots and have the final "yes" on all matters. With that said, it certainly didn't seem like in the offseason that Meyer was calling every shot. His influence was seen on a number of moves (Carlos Hyde, Rudy Ford, Travis Etienne), but Baalke's influence was just as paramount. Blame Meyer for how unprepared the Jaguars looked every Sunday and for the poor culture he began to foster, but you can likely share the blame between Meyer and Baalke when it comes to the roster issues.

Q: Many of us hate Baalke coming back, but what do you envision, roughly, as a best-case scenario for 2022 if Baalke does indeed come back?

A: A best-case scenario is the presence of Trent Baalke doesn't do anything to deter the top head coaching candidates, whether it be Jim Caldwell or Byron Leftwich. It still remains to be seen if Baalke will actually remain in place, but the best-case scenario is that Baalke's reputation doesn't keep away any qualified coaches from wanting to join the Jaguars, which is a genuine concern. Aside from that, I think the best-case scenario for the rest of 2022 would be a 6-11 type season. Better coaching alone should gift the Jaguars a few wins, but Baalke's lack of desire in spending in free agency and his strategy to draft players who are not always Day 1 ready makes me think the Jaguars would be unlikely to turn things around quickly.

Q: What players in the draft and in free agency should the Jags target to turn things around?

A: In the draft, I think Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal make the most sense. Thibodeaux is the top pass-rushing prospect while Neal is far and away the best offensive prospect in the class and could help boost an offensive line that could have to replace three to four starters. Then, I think players like Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, and Colorado State tight end Trey McBride would all fill major needs for the Jaguars while giving Jacksonville a set of rookies who are ready to make an impact from day one.

Q: If we get the first overall pick, should we trade down?

A: I think it needs to be considered, but we should remember that the Jaguars can't just trade down because they want to. It takes two teams to pull off a trade, so the Jaguars would need a team that would actually be willing to make a move up the board to No. 1 overall. Considering the cost that is normally associated with the No. 1 overall pick and the fact that there are no true franchise quarterback prospects in this draft, though, I would say it is highly unlikely the Jaguars would be able to trade down, even if it would be beneficial.

Q: Any legitimate trade partners for the number one pick? And who do you think we target?

A: I don't think there are many. The New York Giants and New York Jets each will have a pair of top-10 picks and neither will be expected to move up for a quarterback. Perhaps the Carolina Panthers or Washington Football Team would be willing to move from No. 7 and No. 9 overall (as of today) to find a true long-term franchise quarterback, but I am skeptical that either team would be enticed enough by Matt Corrall or Kenny Pickett to give up picks to acquire them, let alone the number of picks it would take to move to No. 1 overall.

Q: In Shad's eyes what would be the benefit from keeping Baalke? As a fan, I absolutely can’t find one.

A: The only thing I can think of -- and this is simply my own personal belief and nothing else -- is that Khan believes in continuity and believes Baalke deserves a chance to have a hand in picking a head coach who can decide his fate. The Urban Meyer hire was all Khan's doing and in many aspects, one could assume that Baalke had Meyer forced upon him, even more so than Meyer had Baalke forced on him. Khan is an immensely loyal and patient owner and could see retaining Baalke as a way to do right by him after Khan forced Meyer into the organization last January. Beyond that, I struggle to think of any upside that Khan sees in Baalke.

Q: Who's your favorite WR that will be available at 33?

A: Jahan Dotson. The Jaguars need a major influx of speed at all levels of the offense but they also need a player who can separate from defenders underneath, giving Trevor Lawrence an easy target who can make big plays out of short throws. Dotson is exactly that player and has the production and athleticism to prove he can win near the line of scrimmage, in the middle of the field, and as a deep threat.

Q: Why did Tony Dungy’s name suddenly start getting brought up for an EVP hire? Is that something he’s said he’s interested in?

A: It isn't, but Dungy is still a top voice in football and is one of the most respected figures in the NFL thanks to his character and success as a head coach, but I think those are the only real reasons his name has come up. Khan does need someone he can respect who has their eyes and ears in the building every day, but I am doubtful that Dungy is that person.

Q: Would you try Jawaan Taylor at guard next season?

A: No. I simply don't think Taylor has the temperament on the field to be an interior offensive lineman, with the third-year tackle doing far too much leaning and people-watching as it is at right tackle. Putting Taylor at guard would only make his lack of physicality and grit that much more obvious, in my opinion. It can get him by at tackle due to the space and the different assignments, but I think him playing guard would result in bad news for the Jaguars.

Q: First Caldwell got a pass because Coughlin was making all the decisions. Now Baalke gets a pass because Meyer made all the decisions? How does it make sense to have a GM in title only? If Khan is all about the money why is he wasting payroll on people that don't make decisions while supposedly in a position/role to make decisions?

A: You are right. It doesn't make sense.

The Jaguars have done things backward from an organizational standpoint for really the entirety of Khan's tenure as owner, from keeping Gene Smith on board to the Caldwell/Coughlin dynamic and then the Meyer/Baalke era. The Jaguars have not been able to have a synchronized and aligned organization for most of Khan's ownership of the Jaguars because there seems to always be a scapegoat for what is an entire organizational problem. In this case, Meyer has been the scapegoat (albeit a deserved one), while Baalke appears to have benefitted from his ineptness. This is the same scenario we saw with Caldwell/Coughlin and even the same we saw with Gus Bradley/Caldwell.