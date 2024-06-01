Jaguars Mailbag: What Should Trevor Lawrence's Contract Look Like?
This week we take questions on Trevor Lawrence, the defense and more.
Q: Who is being considered for kick-off returns?
A: The two obvious names are Devin Duvernay and Keilan Robinson. I would also throw Tank Bigsby in the mix, along with potentially Parker Washington.
Q: Will we ever ascend higher than mediocrity as a franchise?
A: There is always a chance, and they do have a better chance now than they have had in decades.
Q: What do you think Trevor Lawrence’s extension should be
A: I would do the Justin Herbert deal, so around $53 million per year and between $210-$220 million in guarantees. Add a sixth year and I think it is a deal that ages well.
Q: Is the Jags defense too versatile? Are guys getting meaningful reps at one spot or being spread too much?
A: Per media guidelines, I can't report on the usage and positional reps of players during this portion of the offseason. I will say that I have been very, very impressed by Ryan Nielsen and his staff so far. The defense has held its own and is clearly evolving each day.
Q: What would the narrative around the team would have been if they made the playoffs last year? Say they lost to the Browns or lost in the divisional round vs the Ravens.
A: Honestly? Probably that they can't get over the hump, lol. Anything short of reaching the AFC title game last year would probably leave a bitter taste, though obviously you can stomach that narrative better than the 9-8 late-season collapse one.
Q: What are your thoughts on the NYT/Athletic piece on Trevor Lawrence? I agreed with some but not all of the assessment.
A: The Athletic has a lot of great writers. There are other articles that have done a good job detailing the Lawrence question. And that's all I've got to say about that, said Forrest.
Q: How much better is Ridley going to look on the Titans than he did with the Jags?
A: I think he is going to have a good year mostly because it will be his second year back in the swing of things. I think he would have a good year almost anywhere, because a lot of 2023 was about shaking the rust off. The Jaguars, unfortunately, will always be the team that got the rusty Ridley.
Q: Obviously we will need to let the season play out to have a good idea on this, but who do you think is more likely to get re-signed, Tyson Campbell or Andre Cisco (or both)?
A: I think the Jaguars want to keep both, for the right price. I think Andre Cisco has maybe been more consistent than Tyson Campbell, but a big year from Campbell would demand a new deal considering the state of the cornerback depth chart.
Q: How does Josiah Deguara fit in to this offense? Will they keep 4 tight ends or is he just a camp body?
A: We will see. I think he makes sense as a fourth option to have on hand for at least this time in the season because he shares some traits and usage rates to second-year tight end Brenton Strange. I am not writting in four tight ends in stone, but if they do keep four he has the best shot by a good bit.
Q: What are the ramifications for the Jaguars if they are found to not have prohibited alcohol on the London flight?
A: Great question. I know people and even former players rolled their eyes at this, but the NFL does prohibit alcohol on such team travels. The NFL sent a memo to all teams after the Todd Downing incident a few years ago. Former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was seen in a video with alcohol he provided himself on a flight, which led to team discipline but not NFL discipline. This is a much different situation, though, without much precedence.
Q: When are throwbacks coming out?
A: There is a lull in football content after mandatory minicamp later this month. Bet it is around then.
Q: Do you think Trevor is a good enough to lead the Jaguars to a Super Bowl?
A: I do. We have seen worse quarterbacks make starts in the Super Bowl over the years. As important as the quarterback position is, it still usually takes a great all around team to make it to the season's final game. I have more questions about the Jaguars in that regard.
Q: How ya doin, John?
A: I woke up today, my friend. I am doing just fine.
Q: What are the odds Walker Little starts for another NFL team next year? I mean he's good and he's never really been given a true shot here, so I can't imagine he'd want to re-sign.
A: I think there is a good chance Walker Little is a starting left tackle in 2025. I doubt it is with the Jaguars, for the same reasons you mentioned. It is the circumstance where a team didn't miss on a pick because of a player's talent, but because of their own usage of said player. Little is a quality left tackle and, eventually, will start like one.
Q: Jalen Ramsey caught a lot of grief for missing OTA's while Josh Allen is praised for his work ethic. How much more money will it take to get Josh Allen to act like a leader?
A: Josh Allen is unquestionably one of the top leaders on the team. Voluntary practices in bucket hats and gym shorts wouldn't change that. Any of the players you likely think act like leaders would say the same.
Secondly, why would anyone on earth want Allen to do anything different than he did last year? The Jaguars should be helping him pack if he produces like he did in 2023.