Jaguars Mailbag: Who is the Offense's Top Mismatch Option?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter handle or by submitting them here.

This week we take questions on the offense's future after the Colts' loss, Trevor Lawrence's struggles, and more.

Q: Should we be worried this team can get the most out of Trevor Lawrence?

A: I think that some rookie struggles need to be expected and that collectively the slow start could have been foreseen better in hindsight. Lawrence hasn't looked like a complete fish out of water in any sense like other rookie quarterbacks who have struggled, but he is throwing touchdowns at a staggeringly low rate and the unit is regressing from its pre-bye week form. Any time a player isn't producing like expected and it appears the situation is playing a big part -- such as in this case -- it is fair to wonder if the team can be trusted to properly develop them.

I think it is simply too early to make any judgment on the Jaguars from that front. As for Lawrence's rookie year, I do think the Jaguars have more or less made their bed with his success based on their lack of depth in terms of weapons entering the season. If the Jaguars fail to see the errors in their ways in terms of setting Lawrence up for success after a year of watching him struggle to pick up the offense around him, then it can be time to be genuinely concerned about whether the Jaguars and their current form are the franchise to get the most out of Lawrence.

Q: Not a question, just Kaiir Elam. CB1

A: In a year where Derek Stingley Jr. is around? Shaking my head, pal!

Q: Is the front office failing this team?

A: I think the Jaguars had a shaky foundation entering this season after a 1-15 record and complete roster deconstruction a year ago. The Jaguars' roster was genuinely expansion-level a year ago, and that is always going to take more than one year to turn around. With that said, I do think it is fair to wonder when the front office has done enough to support a rookie quarterback. There may not have been an abundance of weapons in the free agent market, but the Patriots have used the draft and free agency to prop up Mac Jones for success, showing it can and could have been done.

Q: They say a good QB can cover up a lot of ills. If that's the case is it Trevor or the receivers or both? If it's the latter what percentage of blame would you assign to each position group?

A: I do not think things are that black and white. Simply put, I believe most quarterbacks in the NFL -- not just a rookie quarterback -- would struggle in the Jaguars' current offense. A quarterback can lift his surroundings, but he can also be brought down heavily by them considering how reliant an offense is on the sum of all of its parts to work. So I don't think it is as simple as saying a good quarterback will produce no matter who is around him, because who is around him is gravely important.

With that said, I think it is a mix of everything on offense, not just on Lawrence and not just on the receivers. I think the skill players failing to either get open or make a play when they are open is the offense's biggest issue, but Lawrence himself has also missed throws, while the scheme hasn't always put the offense in winning situations. There is not just one area of the offense that is bringing the rest down -- it has all been bad over the last three weeks. I think Lawrence's talent is far from the issue, but execution around the board has been below average.

Q: At what point will they call it a lost season and give Cisco some serious snaps?

A: I am not sure a point like that will come. Perhaps in the final weeks of the season, but even then I am hesitant to think the Jaguars are going to take either Rayshawn Jenkins or Andrew Wingard off of the field for Andre Cisco. Cisco needs snaps sooner than later, but the Jaguars don't seem to be in the business of playing guys simply to see what they have, instead looking for those players to earn the reps in practice. Unless Wingard or Jenkins start to become a liability, I doubt Cisco plays much.

Q: Why does the defense look so much better lately? They don't have different guys in there

A: I think a big part of it is the fact that they are winning their matchups in the trenches. The Jaguars brought pressure in the first-half of the season but rarely impacted the quarterback because they weren't overwhelming teams with wins in one-on-one situations. Now, you are seeing essentially every member of the defensive front find more success in pass-rushing situations while still being aggressive and disruptive vs. the run. I think if you combine this with the Jaguars switch to a zone coverage scheme after starting the year in man coverage, you can find the ways the Jaguars have improved dramatically on the defensive side of the ball.

Q: Does this offense have any player who is a mismatch? It seems like every gain is a tough one

A: Travis Etienne was supposed to be that player, but his injury derailed that. DJ Chark was speed threat but I am hesitant to call him a mismatch. As a result, the only two options I can think of are Jamal Agnew and Dan Arnold. Agnew has movement skills that allow him to win out of the backfield, as shown by his 66-yard score against the Colts on the ground, while Arnold has legit 4.6 speed at tight end. Arnold has been able to separate from linebackers and safeties with ease simply because he moves so much better than they do, something no other player on the Jaguars' offense offers.

Q: Who wins your game ball so far this season and why?

A: Josh Allen or James Robinson. I feel comfortable in saying each has played at a Pro Bowl level this year and that each are the Jaguars' best players on their respective side of the ball.

It is a bit tough to find a defensive game ball for the Jaguars considering the unit has two strong performances compared to seven lackluster ones, but Allen has been a consistent performer for the Jaguars since Week 1 and has elevated his play to a new level over the last month. Allen's nine pressures in Week 10 were a perfect example of the way he can almost singlehandedly wreck a team's passing attack.

Robinson, meanwhile, is far and away the most important piece of Jacksonville's offense. It isn't a coincidence that the offense's three worst games have come without a healthy Robinson. The unit goes as far as he does, and there is a lot of flaws he covers up for both in the rushing attack and as a pass-blocker.

Q: Who had final say in roster construction this year, Urban, or Baalke? And do you think it can improve moving forward with either of those guys?

A: There is no real way of knowing, but Meyer and Baalke have both said throughout the process since January that it would be a collaborative effort. Considering it was Meyer's first NFL offseason and his first foray into the ins and outs of what an offseason, it shouldn't have ever been expected for Meyer to simply call all of the shots. He needed to be shown how an NFL offseason works at the free agency and draft level because, to that point, he had zero experience whatsoever. Just that inexperience alone should indicate it was a collaborative effort.

As for can it improve, I do think so. The Jaguars have seen several moves pay off (Shaquill Griffin, Malcom Brown, Jamal Agnew, Damien Wilson) while there have been flashes from the rookie class in recent weeks. I think the Travis Etienne pick and how they built around Lawrence will hang around them for a bit, but I do think they are not lost when it comes to roster-building considering some of their moves thus far.