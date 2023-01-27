Jaguars Offseason Podcast: Discussing Chiefs Loss, Pederson for Coach of the Year and More

In this week's podcast, John Shipley and Gus Logue discuss the Jaguars' loss to the Chiefs, what the future holds, Doug Pederson's case for Coach of the Year, and more.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just like 27 other teams at the end of January: looking forward.

The Jaguars put forth a great fight during the 2022 season, recovering from a 3-7 record to finish 9-8 and as AFC South champions. The Jaguars won a home playoff game, went from worst-to-first, and went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road in the span of a few short months.

All in all, it was nothing but a success.

But now the Jaguars are looking to the future. The 2023 offseason looms large for every team, and the young Jaguars' roster is no different.

“It’s important how we message the team in the offseason," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "Obviously our rookies, the Travon Walkers, our rookie class, guys first time players, they finally get an offseason to kind of relax and get away then begin their training process again, so it will be really good for them this offseason.

"For everybody else that’s kind of been through this season, there’s some veteran players that’ve never been to the postseason. There’s even some second and third year guys that have never been to the postseason, so how they handle these next couple of months is critical to their performance, their success, then when we start the offseason program mid-April again, just where they are mentally with starting another season, but it’s truly a reset at this point.”

With the Jaguars in a full offseason mode, that means so is 'The JaguarReport Podcast'. This week's episode will focus on the 27-20 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday, what the future could hold for the Jaguars, and just how important it is to hit the ground running this offseason.

