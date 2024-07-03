Jaguars Podcast: Drafting the AFC South
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the goal for 2024 is clear: retake their place at the top of the AFC South.
To do so, the Jaguars' roster will have to prove they have not been leapt by the Houston Texans or Indianapolis Colts, while also having to keep the Tennessee Titans at bay.
"It’s no joke the AFC South got better, so we got who we got in the locker room right now and that’s who we’re going to take to war with us. If we want to be able to come out on top in the AFC South, all of us are going to have to get better," Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said this offseason.
"We can’t squeak by in games we’re not playing well. The team that plays the best in the conference is going to be able to win these games. I don’t really care what the roster looks like, when you go in on Sundays, you play better than the other team and you win, that’s got to be us playing better. So let’s get better every day so that when we’re there on Sunday, we have the confidence that we know we can play.”
This week, John and Gus are joined by Zach Goodall of The Jaguars Wire to draft teams from a pool of AFC South players.
