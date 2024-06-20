Jaguars Podcast: Grading the Offseason
Trevor Lawrence officially signed his new five-year contract on Thursday, putting an exclamation mark on the end of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason.
With Lawrence now under contract and no distractions leading up to training camp, this week's episode of the Jaguars On SI Podcast takes a look at several questions for the Jaguars ahead of training camp next month.
Are the Jaguars one of the NFL teams under the most pressure in 2024? Which coaches, players or executives are under the most pressure individually entering a critical season?
Which Jaguars will be the next to sign a big extension after the franchise signed Lawrence and Josh Allen to long-term deals? Will it be Tyson Campbell? Andre Cisco or Travis Etienne?
Lastly, how would you grade the Jaguars offseason after a flurry of free agency and draft additions? What was the best move the Jaguars made this offseason, and which move was perhaps the most questionable one made?
John and Gus discuss that and more in this week's episode!
