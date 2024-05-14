Jaguars Podcast: Observations From Rookie Minicamp
The dog days of summer are setting in for the football world, but first: rookie minicamp.
The Jacksonville Jaguars held their two-day rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday, giving the rookies a chance to hit the field together before OTAs with the veteran players begin.
For the first time, local media had a chance to get a first look at Brian Thomas Jr., Maason Smith, and tryout wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
"These two days we kind of prepare them for next week, because once they get in here, obviously they will be, now they're with an NFL club. Right now they're just rookies," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederrson said on Friday.
"So, come Monday, when everybody starts walking in here and they start seeing all the guys, it makes an impact on them. A lot of these guys, obviously they were starters in college, and now they're going to have to take backup roles and they're going to compete for starting positions or at least compete for that backup spot, and it changes just a little bit for them. This weekend though, from the meetings to the on the field stuff is really going to prepare them for the next five weeks I guess that we are here.”
