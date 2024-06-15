Jaguars Podcast: Reacting to the Trevor Lawrence Contract
The Trevor Lawrence contract is officially wrapped up, leading to nothing but smooth sailing for the Jacksonville Jaguars until the start of training camp in July.
“I am beyond grateful to be able to continue my career in Jacksonville,” Lawrence said in a statement. “My family and I love this city - it has become home to us and this solidifies that even more. We can’t thank Mr. Khan, and everyone involved enough for their belief in me. I know that the best is yet to come and this is only the beginning. The drive to bring a championship to Duval is bigger than ever. Let’s get it done.”
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick on Thursday evening, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
