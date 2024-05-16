Jaguars Podcast: Reviewing the 2024 Schedule
The Jacksonville Jaguars finally have their 2024 regular season schedule. Now what?
Jacksonville begins their 2024 divisional slate with a visit to Houston in Week 4. The Jaguars have faced the Texans in Week 4 once before, in 2008, when they came out victorious with a 30-27 overtime win on Sept. 28. The two teams conclude their season series in Jacksonville on Dec. 1st in Week 13. With a win in Houston, Jacksonville would secure the first three-game road winning streak against the Texans in franchise history.
The Jaguars will face a second consecutive AFC South rival when the Colts visit Jacksonville in Week 5. If the Jaguars win, it will be the ninth straight home victory against the Colts dating back to 2015. The Jaguars finish their regular season series with the Colts in Week 18 on a date to be determined. The 2024 campaign will be the first time Jacksonville has closed its regular season against the Colts since 2021, a 26-11 home victory. If the Jaguars can sweep the Colts, it would be the first four-game winning streak against Indianapolis in franchise history.
John and Gus discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the JaguarReport Podcast.
