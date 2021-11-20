Jaguars Roundtable: Can Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville Rebound vs. the 49ers?

Who in our staff is picking the Jaguars to upset the 49ers at home this week, and who is more bullish on their chances?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to put away the disappointment from Week 10's narrow loss on Sunday, hosting the San Francisco 49ers on a cross-country trip from the West Coast.

Does the Jaguar Report staff likes the 2-7 Jaguars' chances in Sunday's game, however? Or will it shape up to be another long Sunday in Jacksonville? We break it down below to find an answer.

1) Who is a bigger threat ... Kittle or Deebo?

John Shipley: I am going to go with George Kittle. The Jaguars have struggled against tight ends at times this season due to a coverage scheme that asks a lot out of its safeties and linebackers in the middle of the field, a theme that continued last week against the Colts. Whole Deebo Samuel is a rare type of receiver who can hurt the Jaguars in a number of ways, I think there is a better chance of the Jaguars having answers for the problems he presents as opposed to Kittle. Kittle is arguably the best tight end in the NFL and I am not sure the Jaguars have the firepower to stop him once he gets rolling.

Demetrius Harvey: This question is perhaps closer than it would appear on the surface purely because of Samuel's versatility to play in so many different positions on offense. But, especially against the Jaguars, Kittle poses the bigger threat as a mismatch with the Jacksonville linebackers and their propensity to struggle to cover the middle of the field. While they've done better, there's no telling how long they will be able to keep up their stellar defense, and Kittle could be the one that breaks their back as he's done to so many different defenses in the past.

Gus Logue: Jacksonville’s biggest weakness is its ability (or lack thereof) to cover the middle of the field. Both players will frequent that area, but I think George Kittle is the more dangerous of the two considering he’ll likely have the most opportunities against Damien Wilson in coverage. The Jaguars have seemingly allowed a big play from a shallow crossing route in every game this season, and that’s right in Samuel’s wheelhouse, but I think Kittle is the player that should receive the most attention from the defense.

2) Can Trevor Lawrence finally bounce back this week?

John Shipley: I don't think so. The Jaguars faced a worse pass defense last week and failed to get anything going at any part of the field. The 49ers don't have a great pass defense, but they rank No. 22 in Dropback EPA/Play and No. 16 in Dropback Success Rate. Combine this with some supremely talented players in the middle of the field and I just struggle to think of a way the Jaguars' offense comes alive against the 49ers. It isn't Trevor Lawrence's fault that the passing game is struggling, but he will continue to be a victim due to the circumstances surrounding the unit.

Demetrius Harvey: Absolutely, Trevor can bounce back this week. He's coming off of perhaps his worst game of the season, sans many turnovers, and that's because of how the Jaguars game-planned against the Colts. They didn't want the offense to beat them, you can see the trend during the Buffalo game a week prior, too. But, Lawrence did struggle last week at times, missing some throws. He will bounce back, and a few drops here and there can derail a drive for any quarterback, let alone a rookie. I expect Lawrence to have a solid game this week, perhaps putting to bed the questions of his talent moving forward.

Gus Logue: I think Lawrence will be able to return to decent production with the return of James Robinson, who is clearly the focal point of the offense. But at the beginning of the season I expected Lawrence to eventually have a true breakout game and I’m no longer confident that it’ll happen this season. Lawrence can certainly play better, but he doesn’t have much higher of a floor with the current receivers at his disposal. DeMeco Ryans’ defense is a good unit so I expect another “Robinson-or-bust” game out of the offense.

3) Who do the Jaguars need to have a big day on offense?

John Shipley: Jawaan Taylor. The Jaguars haven't gotten great performances out of their right tackle in recent weeks, but Taylor is a player who always seems to be able to play up to his competition. With Nick Bosa flying off the edge of the 49ers' defense and having the potential to completely disrupt the Jaguars' offense by forcing them off schedule and into negative plays, it will be paramount for the Jaguars to have strong play on the edge of their offense. Bosa is one of the NFL's best pass-rushers and can change the entire game on just a few plays alone, so down-to-down consistency will be key.

Demetrius Harvey: Lawrence is the one the Jaguars need to have a big day on offense. Not only do I believe that would spark the offense in general, but it will also allow Lawrence to gain some confidence in himself or more than he already has. The book on Lawrence isn't closed, but he needs to have a big game here in the next few weeks. Jaguars RB James Robinson is another player the offense needs a big game out of to win on Sunday. Whether he suits up or not - Robinson was labeled questionable heading into the game this week -, is another question, but the second-year RB is the team's best offensive player and they'll need him to perform as such.



Gus Logue: Laviska Shenault Jr., who has just nine receptions for 52 yards since the bye, needs to step up. It’s fair to recognize that he’s playing out of position on the perimeter, but the days of simply being a building block for the future are over. He must prove that he’s a dependable receiver who belongs on the starting roster, a message that has yet to be delivered with any consistency.

4) Do the Jaguars have the defense to match up with Kle Shanahan's scheme?

John Shipley: I think the Jaguars' defensive front can match up with what the 49ers like to do up front. The Jaguars have been solid at getting to the perimeter and making tackles in space, especially in recent weeks. The question is whether the Jaguars can hold up against Kyle Shanahan's passing concepts, which stress getting the ball out quickly and attacking the middle of the field. Damien Wilson and the Jaguars' safeties haven't had terrific years in terms of covering the middle of the field, so I am skeptical about how the Jaguars match up with their passing concepts unless the Jaguars can cause a ton of disruption up front.

Demetrius Harvey: I believe the Jaguars have the scheme to match up well with Shannahan's scheme, but the talent is another question, especially in the middle of the defense with the safeties and linebackers. The 49ers last played the Ravens in 2019, losing to them 20-17 in a defensive slug-fest. I believe Sunday's matchup has the ability to go in that direction, especially because of how much better the team has gotten in tackling and stacking up well against the run. Jimmy Garapolo doesn't scare anyone at QB, and I think that's going to be the difference in this week.

Gus Logue: Nope! As previously mentioned, the Jaguars are not good at covering the middle of the field — exactly where Shanahan sets up gimme throws for Jimmy Garopollo. But one thing that could make life easier for Jacksonville defenders is the potential absence of running back Elijah Mitchell, who’s listed as doubtful for Sunday. Mitchell’s speed to the edge is part of what makes San Francisco’s run game so explosive, and its play action game so productive. If Mitchell is unable to go, Jacksonville’s defensive line could hone in on Garopollo and force some mistakes.

5) Score Prediction?

John Shipley: I think the Jaguars' defense has been playing out of its mind as of late, but the Jaguars' issues from the top of their offense all the way to the roots of it make it hard for me to be confident in picking the Jaguars. Until we see the offense look like one that can stay on the field and score points without it feeling like pulling teeth, it will be tough to pick them. With that in mind, I will go 49ers in a 16-13 win.

Demetrius Harvey: While I do believe the Jaguars have an ability to win this week, I can't in good faith predict a victory. they've been too poor on offense for multiple weeks in a row that they simply have to prove it, and we should have to see it to believe it with them. For that reason, I'll say the 49ers win 24-10.

Gus Logue: Jaguars 24, Niners 20. Each team’s starting running backs have a huge impact on their respective offenses. With Elijah Mitchell on the decline and James Robinson on the incline, I think this is a winnable game for Jacksonville. It needs its defensive line to continue performing as well as it has in recent weeks and for Lawrence to get by just enough to outplay Garopollo.