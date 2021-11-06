Jaguars Roundtable: Previewing Jacksonville vs. Josh Allen and the Bills

The 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars need a lot to go their way this weekend to sneak a win away from the 5-2 Buffalo Bills at home, especially after last week's blowout loss against a struggling Seattle Seahawks squad.

But is there a path to the Jaguars forcing the Bills into a hard-fought game on Sunday? John Shipley, Gus Logue, Michael Phillips, and Demetrius Harvey weigh in below to preview the Week 9 contest.

1) Can the Jaguars keep the trend of other bad teams Buffalo has played this year and keep the game from getting out of hand early?

John Shipley: I don't think so, in large part because the Jaguars have struggled out of the gate in recent weeks. The likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith have had extremely hot starts against the Jaguars, who ranks 31st in the NFL in allowed completion % and 32nd in defensive DVOA. The Bills have the offensive scheme and firepower to generate big plays and touchdowns early and nothing the Jaguars have shown in recent weeks suggests the Jaguars can keep this close early, especially without James Robinson at 100%.

Gus Logue: No, I think Buffalo will start hot and keep its foot on the gas pedal until the game is essentially over. Jacksonville simply doesn’t have the defensive personnel to slow down Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills' explosive offense. I think Buffalo will be able to cover the 14.5-point spread by halftime.

Michael Phillips: Doubtful. The Jaguars have been a slow-starting team themselves throughout this season. Now, Buffalo may sleepwalk into the start of this game like they did last week against Miami but it will most likely just delay the inevitable. They have made great adjustments at the half throughout this season. Outside of this past week and obviously the two losses the Bills have put everyone else away quickly and swiftly. It’ll be interesting to see how much respect they give Jacksonville to start the game.

Demetrius Harvey: It depends. If the Jaguars are able to have a long, sustained drive offensively, early, they ought to be able to keep the score relatively low to begin the contest. Where things go wrong for Jacksonville is when the team turns the football over or allows the opposing offense to score too quickly after a three-and-out or similar possession offensively. Nevertheless, the Jaguars have been so up-and-down this season in terms of playing up or down to their opponents, it's anyone's guess if they will end up keeping it close early, or just never being close, to begin with as was the case against Seattle last week.

2) Can the offense function without James Robinson on the field? What if it was Robinson at 75%?

John Shipley: It certainly can't function without Robinson. In fact, the offensive infrastructure without Robinson on the field would likely rank near the bottom of the entire NFL, though it is important to note this is also due to injuries to DJ Chark, Travis Etienne, Brandon Linder, and A.J. Cann. The Jaguars' offense has lost key player by key player this year but no player is more important to their success than Robinson, who has been the team's most productive player throughout the entire first half of the season. Robinson at 75% likely gives the Jaguars at least a fighter's chance at making something happen in the run game, but I don't think they can generate consistent first-downs against this Bills' defense without a completely healthy Robinson.

Gus Logue: The offense cannot function without James Robinson, but 75% health would probably be good enough. Robinson is the coal of the offense’s engine and his knack for picking up extra yards on the ground almost single-handily keeps the Jaguars offense afloat. Lots of points need to be scored for Jacksonville to stay in this game, but they don’t have much of a chance without Robinson in the backfield to provide the threat of a run.

Michael Phillips: No. Without the help of Robinson the ground game is all but nonexistent. We saw against Houston what happens to this offense when it goes one-dimensional and at times throughout the season. A big reason the offense started to really improve was the impact and balance he provided this unit. Now maybe Hyde gets hot and is able to keep the ground game on track, but this defense is stout and we simply haven’t seen enough from Hyde and the rest of the RB unit to have much faith in filling his shoes.

Demetrius Harvey: Oof. This is a tough one. We saw last week what the Jaguars would look like without Robinson in the lineup. The team simply couldn't get anything going, and their backup running backs weren't good enough, either. What happens is the Jaguars become far too one-dimensional and without legitimate pass catchers on offense, and it stales as a result. The Jaguars will need to get off to a hot start early, even without Robinson. The team is clearly better with Robinson on the field, period, so even at 75%, I believe they'll be able to function better.

3) Who does more damage to the Jaguars: Buffalo's receivers or Josh Allen's legs?

John Shipley: Josh Allen's legs. Buffalo will likely have their fair share of open receivers, but I think the Bills will see how suspect the Jaguars have been against quarterback runs and scrambles and use it to their advantage. Due to the Jaguars' heavy dosage of man coverage on defense and their lack of speed in the middle of the field, the Jaguars have been hurt by quarterback scrambles on essentially a weekly basis and I would be surprised if that didn't happen again on Sunday.

Gus Logue: I think Buffalo’s receivers will do enough damage themselves that Allen won’t feel the need to use his legs, especially against Jacksonville’s feeble pass rush. No. 2 or 3 receivers have feasted against the Jaguars all season, including Tyler Lockett last week, so I expect big games out of at least one of Emmanuel Sanders or Cole Beasley. Shaq Griffin has a tough matchup too against Stefon Diggs in a battle of physicality versus finesse.

Michael Phillips: Is there a third option that says all of the above? The scariest part is both Buffalo’s receivers and Allen’s legs are lethal to Jacksonville’s defense. And having to account for both every time Allen drops back is the worst part. If I had to choose I think the receiving corps will have quite the day and Allen will be throwing more than running around because Jacksonville has yet to rush the passer well. It’s the combination of them both though that is going to be near impossible to stop.

Demetrius Harvey: This is a tough one, but I don't think that Allen will be forced to scramble too much, as was the case with Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. Murray ran just seven times for 19 yards in the team's loss to the Cardinals. The reason for that is the passing game was wide open. Murray threw just six incompletions on the day, going 28 for 34 and 316 yards. I expect the same from Allen, making the receivers the unit to do more damage.

4) Can Trevor Lawrence and the offense rebound against one of the NFL's best pass defenses?

John Shipley: No, but not because of Lawrence. The Jaguars don't have the weapons on the perimeter to threaten the Bills' outstanding secondary nor do they have an offensive line that I think can stop the Bills' pass-rush. The Jaguars' line has been terrific when healthy, but Week 8 was a rough performance and I think that continues again against a good Bills' front.

Gus Logue: I don’t think so. James Robinson and a strong running game is critical to this offense, and without it the Jaguars just have a bunch of dudes running around for Lawrence to target. Even if Robinson is healthy and plays, Buffalo will score enough points to force plenty of Lawrence dropbacks, a process that has yet to end well for Jacksonville.

Michael Phillips: I don’t want to just say no because that oversimplifies it, but this is pretty clear-cut. The Jaguars receivers have struggled mightily separating from defensive backs all season. Denver and Arizona really exposed that and this Buffalo secondary is just as good if not better. The offensive line has been a happy surprise so far this season and Lawrence continues to improve week to week, but even with those two positives, it may be a moot point if the receivers cannot separate.

Demetrius Harvey: I'm not sure it matters what defense is out there, I think rebounding from last week's performance is quite easy. It legitimately couldn't have been much worse, and I expect the Jaguars to come out firing with quick, easy passes for Lawrence, and for him not to make too many mistakes, at least not early. This week will be tough, and it's not like the Jaguars will suddenly be good against one of the best teams in the league, but it won't be atrocious either.



5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Bills 38, Jaguars 16. The Jaguars just aren't in the same stratosphere as Buffalo. Trevor Lawrence was fighting for his life on each snap against a middling Seahawks' defense, so I can't expect any different against the NFL's top defense this weekend.

Gus Logue: Bills, 49-6. One measure of a good team is if they beat weak opponents with ease rather than allowing the game to be kept close. The Bills have proven several times this season that they are in fact a good team, and they’ll continue to prove that against the Jaguars in a lopsided win.

Michael Phillips: 38-17 Bills. I just don’t see how this Jaguars' defense can limit or slow down this Bills offense, and the Bills (+13) will most likely have a short field at some point as well in Jacksonville (-11).

Demetrius Harvey: I'm not bullish at all on the Jaguars, and I don't think anyone should be. I see Buffalo winning this one easily, and by a pretty good bit around 38-7. Simply put, the Jaguars aren't very good, the Bills are, and it's not a good time to play them.