Jaguars Roundtable: Previewing Jacksonville's Week 10 AFC South Tilt vs. the Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to do something this weekend that they haven't done in almost two years -- win two games in a row.

One week after the Jaguars' stunning 9-6 home upset over the Buffalo Bills lifted the Jaguars to 2-6 on the season, the Jaguars will get a shot to stack wins for the first time in the Urban Meyer era as they travel to play the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts, a fierce AFC South rival.

Does the Jaguar Report staff think the Jaguars have a path to a win, and what does that path look li

1) What is more important to a Jaguars' victory: Forcing Carson Wentz into turnovers or getting the rushing attack back on track?

John Shipley: The former. Just look at last week for an example why. The Jaguars had by far their worst rushing day of the season and didn't even average 3.0 yards per carry, but three turnovers rendered the lack of running game irrelevant. The Jaguars have had a strong rushing attack in games in which the defense couldn't get a stop to save its life this year and while it has been productive, it didn't do much to sway the end result. For the Jaguars to upset the Colts, it will be much more important for them to steal possessions from the Colts.

Michael Phillips: If their performance against Buffalo is any indication then it would have to be forcing Wentz into turnovers. However, this offense needs a massive boost. The loss of James Robinson completely halted this offense a week ago, and they have to find something to balance this attack. Carlos Hyde did not prove to be a solid replacement so hopefully Robinson’s heel will be good to go Sunday against a susceptible Colts defense. Obviously, forcing turnovers would be a massive plus, but even with the three they created last week they barely escaped with a victory because the offense could not generate much of anything. Finding some success on the ground improves the passing game and the offense will be able to actually put some points on the board.

Demetrius Harvey: For the Jaguars, I'm not sure their rushing attack will be back on track until James Robinson is back in the fold, and with his questionable designation this week, he could be at least available on Sunday, but I doubt he will be 100%. For the Jaguars, stealing possessions is something that eluded them for pretty much the whole season. On Sunday against the Bills, the Jaguars forced three turnovers, but prior to that they had forced just two on the year. Forcing Wentz into turnovers will absolutely be the key to the game, as it was last week against Buffalo. Having extra possessions for Trevor Lawrence will go a long way.

2) How much confidence is there in the Jaguars' run defense against Jonathan Taylor?

John Shipley: As strong as the Jaguars' run defense has been at times this year, I am hesitant to say it is anywhere near good enough to stop Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has been on a tear this season and is the NFL's most productive and dangerous running back in 2021 now that Derrick Henry is shelfed. No advanced metrics have the Jaguars' run defense as a top unit, in large part due to their issues on quarterback scrambles and in the red-zone, and I think the Colts are the best rushing team the Jaguars have faced all year. I think Taylor has a big game and shows the Jaguars' run defense has gotten better, but is still not quite "good".

Michael Phillips: There is some confidence in what this run defense can do any week against any back. However, Taylor is a different breed. He along with guys like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb are among the best in the NFL. While the run defense for Jacksonville has been stout and the most consistent aspect on this team stopping Taylor and this Colts offensive line is a tall task for any run defense. If I had to put a number on it I would say my confidence level is right around 50/60 percent in Jacksonville’s ability to limit Taylor.

Demetrius Harvey: The Jaguars' run defense has been good all season, so the confidence there ought to be high. They didn't really have to do much against the Bills, who ran just nine rushing attempts with their backs last week for 22 yards. But, they've stopped pretty much every back they've faced outside of some garbage-time stats against the Tennessee Titans and Derrek Henry. I don't think they will completely eliminate Taylor from the contest as I don't believe they've faced the same exact type of back yet this season. But, I do think they'll be fine in slowing him down, and so long as they do that, they might have a solid day at the office.

3) Do the Jaguars have an answer for Darius Leonard and his ability to create turnovers?

John Shipley: I don't think there is any answer in the NFL for Darius Leonard's ability to create turnovers. Many turnover figures are based on luck and being in the right place at the right time, but Leonard has created more turnovers than the entire Jaguars' defense this year all by himself due to sheer will and elite ability to punch the ball out on tackles. The Jaguars have had some ball security issues at times this year and Carlos Hyde is just one week removed from a stunning fumble in the red-zone at the end of the first-half, so there is some precedent for the Jaguars to be turnover-prone. I simply think the only answer is to attempt to avoid Leonard and hit shots downfield, but the Jaguars have had their downfield passing game completely neutered in recent weeks.

Michael Phillips: Trevor Lawrence has been much better protecting the ball the last month, but rookie mistakes will still happen and if Robinson is not able to go and Hyde is back in the starting lineup we may see Leonard continue his turnover tear. Hyde put the ball on the ground in one of the more strange fumbles, simply just losing his grip on the ball, and that cannot happen with a linebacker like Leonard lurking. In order to try and prevent him from getting his hands on the football the Jaguars will have to gameplan plays that go away from Leonard’s position, stay ahead of the sticks and out of obvious passing situations and not run routes late over the middle.

Demetrius Harvey: Darius Leonard is an enigma, it's hard to really understand just how good of a player he is. Looking at the stats, he's reaching the same level of play as he did during his first couple of years in Indy, making first-time All Pro at linebacker. He's a turnover machine, forcing six turnovers thus far this season, including two interceptions and four forced fumbles. Keeping two hands on the ball will certainly be an emphasis. But, for the Jaguars, they just need to play to their strengths and not get greedy. Against Leonard, trying to out-play him, or out-smart him isn't the right way to go about it, but playing to the Colts' weaknesses in the secondary, is.

4) Can Trevor Lawrence and the offense break out of their scoring funk?

John Shipley: I think the Jaguars will at least have a chance to just considering the state of the Colts' pass defense. Starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes won't be on hand vs. the Jaguars due to injury, creating potential mismatches for the Jaguars on the outside. And even with a healthy Rhodes, the Colts have struggled in terms of pass defense this season, ranking No. 26 in Dropback EPA/Play allowed and No. 31 in defensive success rate on dropbacks. With that said, the Colts have a legitimately fantastic run defense and could hammer away at the Jaguars' offense considering James Robinson is likely to be not quite 100% due to his heel injury, in the event he plays. I think the Jaguars will have to prove they can win through the air and they have a chance to do so against this Colts team, but I am hesitant to say they will do it with confidence until, well, they actually do it.

Michael Phillips: Indy has one of the worst pass defenses in the league so yes I believe they can. Lawrence has improved steadily and Dan Arnold has emerged as a go-to target. If Marvin Jones can separate on the outside and Lawrence can find him this offense should have a much better day than last week against Buffalo. And if Robinson is back to his old ways it makes this offense two-dimensional once again.

Demetrius Harvey: Who knows with this team what they'll show on offense. They're the worst team in the league on third downs, converting less than 30%, they haven't really been able to score much through the air, tossing eight touchdowns all season, including three during the first game of the season, and Lawrence has looked off a tad over the last couple of games, not elevating his game as we saw over some of the first few games of the year. Against the Colts, they have an opportunity due to just how inconsistent the defense is, and that will include hitting on some big plays, something that has eluded Jacksonville all year. I think Lawrence should be able to have a solid outing, but without its best offensive player in Robinson in the fold at 100%, it's tough to say he and the offense will do much to curb the worry about the Jacksonville scoring offense.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: 27-17, Colts. The Jaguars are getting better and riding high, but I just don't have confidence in their offense to put up consistent points, at least not enough to keep up with the Colt

Michael Phillips: 23-20 Colts. While I believe the Jaguars have now proven they can beat any team, any week, I think Taylor and this Colts offensive line is going to be the difference and the Colts edge out a home victory over Jacksonville.

Demetrius Harvey: I was dead wrong about the Jaguars last week, though the offensive production was about on-par for what I expected. This one, I expect the Colts to simply be the better, more complete team, and for Jacksonville not able to really take advantage of weaknesses. I think the Colts will win something like 24-13.