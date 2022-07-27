Jaguars Training Camp, Day 3: The Good, the Bad and the Great

The Jacksonville Jaguars now have three full days of practice in for the 2022 season, with Wednesday marking Day 3 of their first training camp under Doug Pederson.

in this space we are continuing a new series we will hone in on with each turn of camp: The good, the bad and the great.

So, what was good about the Jaguars' Wednesday practice? What can be classified as great? And what was downright concerning? We take a look below.

The Good

Snoop Conner will likely be able to impress even more once pads come on and running backs can really show off what they can do, but it has been a solid start to camp for the rookie running back. He was able to ensure one near-errant handoff wasn't turned into a fumble on Wednesday, while still being able to make a cut and make a defender miss after the play. Add this to the fact he has shown good hands as a pass-catcher and Wednesday and it has been a solid camp for the fifth-round back.

Evan Engram keeps getting extra reps in. At the start of every practice this week, the Jaguars' quarterbacks have spent a period of practice throwing from different arm angles, on the move and with bodies in front of them. The target for each of the four passers -- on every single rep -- has been Engram. Considering Engram has a reputation as an inconsistent catcher, it is encouraging to see him get as many catching reps as he can from all of the quarterbacks, especially Trevor Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence keeps showing improvement. He wasn't as effective on Wednesday as he was during his perfect practice on Tuesday, but he went through his third day of practice with zero interceptions or head-scratching decisions. There weren't many times last year where he went three straight camp practices without either of those occurring, so the maturity and growth is clearly there.

The bad

The Jaguars have had one standout skill player so far in Travis Etienne. But the issue after three days of camp is simply who else will step up? So far, Jaguars' skill players have looked relatively fine, but there haven't been many big plays made by any of their free agent additions in Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram, and Marvin Jones may not be a big-play threat at this stage. The floor of the receiving unit has clearly been raised, which can be seen by the lack of drops. But the ceiling of the room has always been the question, and that still remains through the first few days of camp.

The Jaguars still haven't seen Devin Lloyd in a full practice after his hamstring injury on Sunday, and it has led to the Jaguars still looking for the right fit next to Foyesade Oluokun in his absence. Neither Shaquille Quarterman or Chad Muma has seemingly staked a claim to the job because neither has really separated themselves throughout practice. Lloyd missing practice is already a bummer for the Jaguars, but it is magnified when the options behind him are still getting their own footing.

The great

Josh Allen and Travon Walker's partnership is off to a great start. Their chemistry with each other off the field has been evident and on the field, the pair appear to be a good match for each other thanks to Allen's speed and bend and Walker's power and length. Allen's best season with the Jaguars was in 2019 when he had Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue on the line with him, so the potential of Walker helping him unlock his potential -- and vice-versa -- is certainly there.