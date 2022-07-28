Jaguars Training Camp, Day 4: The Good, the Bad and the Great

Thursday marked the biggest lopsided practice of the early training camp period for the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the defense flexing its muscles over the offense in the red-zone.

You can read here for our full breakdown of the fourth day of Jaguars training camp, but in this space we are continuing a new series we will hone in on with each turn of camp: The good, the bad and the great.

So, what was good about the Jaguars' Thursday practice? What can be classified as great? And what was downright concerning? We take a look below.

The Good

The Jaguars' offense had a tough day on Thursday, but they did see both Ryquell Armstead and Snoop Conner break off long runs. Sure, pads aren't on yet, but seeing each running back create an explosive play to the outside is a big deal at this point considering neither is James Robinson or Travis Etienne. The Jaguars suddenly having running back depth would be a big deal.

Speaking of depth, how about the cornerback position? Tyson Campbell has had a great camp, as has Tre Herndon. Add in Shaquill Griffin creating a turnover on Thursday and several young backup cornerbacks breaking up passes on Thursday and the Jaguars suddenly have a number of options at the cornerback position, one of the groups with the most questions entering camp.

The Bad

Evan Engram has had some highlight moments and some low moments throughout camp. Thursday presented one of those low moments, with Engram letting a Lawrence pass in the red-zone go right through his hands. This let the ball deflect off Shaquille Quarterman, which popped it into the air for Shaquill Griffin to intercept. It was a bad drop in a critical moment for Engram, who still has to prove the drop issues are behind him.

On the other hand, Dan Arnold had his own struggles, dropping two passes in individual drills and not finding much luck in the red-zone aside from a touchdown from Jake Luton near the end of practice. The tight ends are supposed to be a big part of the offense and Engram and Arnold are set to be the ones seeing the most volume, but each will need to be more consistent moving forward.

The kickers. The Jaguars dealt with kicker issues for most of the last two seasons, and nothing Ryan Santoso or Andrew Mevis have done thus far have made it clear this won't be the case again in 2021. Santoso has been better than Mevis, making all four of his kicks during team drills, but he has to show he can be consistent. For now, the kickers remain the biggest flaw of the Jaguars' young roster.

The Great