Jaguars vs. 49ers: 5 Predictions As Jacksonville's Defense Surges and Offense Struggles

The Jacksonville Jaguars are aiming to turn things around this weekend as they host the San Francisco 49ers, but just what do their chances look like?

James Robinson receives just 12 carries

It has been a tough couple of weeks for James Robinson and the Jaguars' rushing attack. Robinson was on his way to having a strong performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 before a heel injury sidelined him at the end of the first quarter. In the 11 quarters since then, Robinson has received just 12 carries and played in four of those quarters, missing the rest of the Seahawks game and all of Week 9 vs. the Buffalo Bills. Robinson played against the Colts last week but was clearly not at 100% and didn't even get the start, with Carlos Hyde getting the nod over the injured running back.

I don't think this changes much in Week 11. The Jaguars are going to do everything they can to get the passing game going and it is clear that Robinson, who was limited in Thursday's and Friday's practices, still isn't completely recovered from his injury. As such, I think Robinson gets just 12 carries as the Jaguars still work through his injury, with Carlos Hyde, Laviska Shenault, and Jamal Agnew all getting touches in the backfield to compensate.

Trevor Lawrence has no turnovers against physical 49ers' defense

If there has been one area of Trevor Lawrence's game that he will have to clean up moving forward, it is his ball security. There have been other laps and lulls here and there, but Lawrence has otherwise been a key cog for the Jaguars' offense as opposed to one of the reasons it is failing. The only time this hasn't been true has been when Lawrence has run into turnover problems, such as last week against the Colts when he fumbled on the Jaguars' final offensive play after displaying poor ball security and calmness in the pocket.

With this in mind, I don't think Lawrence will have similar issues this week. He has been making better overall decisions with the ball in terms of passing but hasn't always had the best ball security when moving in the pocket. I think that will have become an emphasis in Lawrence's game and coupled with the 49ers having just seven turnovers to enter the game, I think Lawrence has a relatively mistake-free day.

Jaguars record five sacks

The Jaguars' pass-rush has been the driving force behind the unit's recent improvements, and they have been able to do this despite playing against mobile and tough quarterbacks in Geno Smith, Josh Allen, and Carson Wentz over the last three weeks. Despite all three of those quarterbacks being hard players to bring down, the Jaguars have still recorded eight sacks and countless pressures and knockdowns in that three-week span.

I think the Jaguars' pass-rush keeps its foot on the pedal this week but finds even better results than the previous three weeks, in large part due to the quarterback they are facing. The 49ers ask Jimmy Garoppolo to get the ball out of his hands quickly, but he is largely an immobile quarterback who struggles when moved off his spot in the pocket. If the Jaguars can force him to hold onto the ball, then I think they have a chance to record sacks in bunches against a limited quarterback.

Laviska Shenault catches his first touchdown of the year

It just has not been Laviska Shenault's season. He has struggled in 2021 in large part due to the Jaguars miscasting him as an 'X' receiver following DJ Chark's Week 4 injuries, but that doesn't completely excuse his complete lack of production. Shenault is averaging fewer catches and yards per game and per target in 2021 as compared to his rookie season, while he has yet to find the end zone once this season. Playing in nine games and running as many routes as Shenault has run without scoring once is hard to do, but it is the state of the Jaguars' offense.

I think that changes this week, however. I am not sure Shenault has a big performance in terms of volume, but the Jaguars are doing everything they can to turn around the passing game's ability to find the end zone and I think moving Shenault around the formation will play a big part in that. The Jaguars have mentioned more than a few times this week that they are adjusting Shenault's role, and I think that adjustment helps him finally find the end zone.

Jaguars lose in a one-score defensive battle

As much as the Jaguars' defense has improved, it is just tough for me to pick the Jaguars in any matchup the rest of the season with their offense looking as disjointed as it has. Trevor Lawrence is fighting for his life on each and every down and the reinforcements won't be coming until 2022 at the earliest. As such, I am going to predict the 49ers win a 16-13 game that comes down to the wire but features more punts and bouts of field position than explosive scoring plays.