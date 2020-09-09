Jalen Ramsey Gets Mega-Deal, Adding Another Layer to Trade From Jaguars

For the next several years, there is no real way of discussing All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and his place atop of the Los Angeles Rams' roster without also mentioning the blockbuster trade that sent him there to begin with.

On Wednesday, the Rams made Ramsey the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history when they signed him to a five-year contract extension that ESPN's Adam Schefter said is worth $105 million with over $70 million in guarantees. This comes years after Jaguars once made Ramsey the highest-drafted defensive back in team history by selecting him No. 5 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.