No Moral Victories: 5 Observations on Jaguars' 24-20 Loss to Packers

It feels like this gets repeated each week: the Jaguars enter a game as major underdogs, go into halftime with a close score, fight hard for all four quarters, but just barely lose.

Such was the case the last two games and such was the case in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. With the loss, the 1-8 Jaguars have now lost eight consecutive games and will not have a record of better than .500 for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.