Projecting the Jaguars' Backfield Pecking Order Without Leonard Fournette

John Shipley

For the first time since 2016, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to enter a season without Leonard Fournette set to be their workhorse power back. Gone are No. 27 and his 666 carries, 134 receptions and 19 regular season touchdowns, and in his place, the Jaguars are looking for answers.

The Jaguars have a few intriguing internal options to replace Fournette. In fact, the options they have in-house is the entire reason they waived Fournette just 13 days before the season opener, head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

