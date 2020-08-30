Projecting the Jaguars' Defensive End Depth Chart Following Ngakoue Trade

It was always a longshot that Yannick Ngkaoue would play any snaps at all for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, but there was at least a minimal possibility of it happening until the team reportedly agreed to trade him to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Now, the Jaguars officially know they won't have Ngakoue's services during the 2020 season. They likely already knew they would have to play this year without him, and they of course have gone through all of training camp preparing for the year without him on the field, but it wasn't official until today.