Shenault, Allen and More: Which Jaguars Benefitted Most From 2022 Draft

There are always winners following every team's NFL Draft haul.

As general managers like to put it each offseason, no team can fill all of its holes in one draft. There will be some positions that are left untouched on every team. As a result, some players benefit from the lack of opposition.

This was true last year for the Jaguars when the Jaguars didn't touch the receiver room or interior offensive line, opening up starter roles for a number of players who were once in doubt. The question now is which players will benefit the same way in 2022?

With this in mind, here are six current Jaguars we think will benefit the most from how the Jaguars attacked the 2022 NFL Draft.

WR Laviska Shenault

The Jaguars weren't afraid to add wide receiver targets in free agency (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and even technically Evan Engram) or undrafted free agency (Kevin Austin, Lujuan Winningham), but Laviska Shenault is the Jaguars' biggest winner after the draft. Yes, his role and target volume has been severely impacted by the team's free agent additions, but the Jaguars didn't add a single player during the draft or its free agency period who projects as a better option in 2022 than Shenault.

Shenault will likely open the season as the Jaguars' No. 4 receiver, but it feels much too early to throw the towel in on his development. It wouldn't make much sense for the Jaguars to move Shenault for anything less than a fourth-round pick because he is a talented backup if he truly is the No. 4 wideout. Shenault doesn't have as clear of a path to playing time as he had in 2020 and 2021, but injuries at receiver happen. He will get his chance since the Jaguars didn't add a draft pick.

EDGE Josh Allen

There is a clear pattern when it comes to Josh Allen's first three seasons in the NFL. The former top-10 pick was a disruptive force at times last season, recording 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits. But Allen has been at his very best when he has talented rushers across and next to him. In 2019 when he rushed with Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell, he recorded 10.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits. It is only natural that his numbers haven't hit that again since the Jaguars have struggled to add pass-rush options across from him the last two seasons.

Now, though, Allen won't be asked to do it all. The Jaguars used the No. 1 pick on Travon Walker because they think he can make an immediate impact, even as a raw and developing pass-rusher. Add in the fact that Devin Lloyd gives the Jaguars another pass-rush option on the edge and the free-agency addition of Arden Key and the Jaguars have given Allen more help this offseason than he has received since his rookie year.

LG Ben Bartch

The Jaguars added one offensive lineman with their seven picks in April, drafting Kentucky center Luke Fortner at No. 65 overall. Fortner has practiced almost exclusively at center to this point and has been called a center first and a guard second by head coach Doug Pederson, so it is clear the Jaguars see him as an answer at center. As a result, count Ben Bartch as a big winner at left guard.

Bartch has been called by Pederson the early leader to start at left guard. While a darkhorse could always win the job from him, it would be a surprise right now if Bartch isn't the Week 1 starter at left guard. This would have been in much more debate and question if the Jaguars added a true guard at any point in the draft, but it is clear Fortner is a center and will not threaten Bartch's role.

OT Walker Little, Jawaan Taylor

Two other winners along the offensive line are Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor. The pair are set to engage in a fierce training camp battle for the right tackle spot, the only true starting offensive line role that seems up for grabs. And because the Jaguars didn't add a tackle during the draft, the two don't have to worry about a third player throwing his name into the mix.

It would be hard to predict either Taylor or Little as the early favorite to start at right tackle, but it is clear it will be one of the two. If the Jaguars had drafted a rookie, then it would have been truly anyone's guess as to who would open the season, whereas now Taylor and Little only have to focus on each other.

S Andre Cisco

Last year's usage of rookie safety Andre Cisco was truly maddening. Cisco flashed throughout training camp and was one of the NFL's top preseason safeties thanks to several big plays ahead of Week 1, but he still rode the bench for almost the entirety of his rookie season. Thanks to the Jaguars not adding a safety in the draft, there is a good chance this doesn't repeat.

The Jaguars gave Andrew Wingard the nod over Cisco last year, citing his experience and communication ability. Now, though, there is no reason to keep Cisco off the field. He will still have to earn his role, but adding a rookie to the mix would have complicated things at safety. Now, it seems much more likely that the team finally sees Cisco in a full-time role.