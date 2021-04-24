Should the Jaguars Have Explored a Similar Trade Package for New Chiefs' OT Orlando Brown?

The Chiefs have a new left tackle in Pro Bowler Orlando Brown, and the move for the left tackle didn't cost quite as much as some thought it would. Is it a move the Jaguars should have made instead of franchise tagging Cam Robinson?

Among the most important decisions the Jacksonville Jaguars have made this offseason was the one they made to franchise tag Cam Robinson in March. In doing so, the Jaguars both accepted the responsibility of finally developing Robinson and balked at every other left tackle option facing them in the mirror.

Instead of inching closer to the draft with questions at left tackle, the Jaguars answered their own before free agency began. They didn't want to go into the most important months of the most important offseason in franchise history not knowing who their left tackle would be in 2021.

"We feel that the way this free agency is moving is that the left tackle position, as always but even more now this year from hearing from the guys who have been in the NFL, this a tough year for that left tackle position," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on March 9 shortly after the Jaguars placed the tag on Robinson, the team's second-round selection in 2017.

"We feel like with what’s just out there and with coaching, culture, and development, Cam [Robinson] has a lot of talent.”

Among the options the Jaguars ultimately passed on is theoretically Orlando Brown Jr., the former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle who is now set to be the Kansas City Chiefs' left tackle in 2021.

Brown was never strongly tied to the Jaguars as a trade destination, but he at least made sense considering the Jaguars' then-impending hole at left tackle. Now he is set to protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside, with Kansas City giving up a sizeable selection of draft picks in return.

Baltimore traded Brown, their 2021 second-round pick (No. 58 overall) and a sixth-round selection in 2021 to the Chiefs for their first-round selection (No. 31), a third-round pick (No. 94) and a fourth-round selection (No. 136), along with a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

The Chiefs were faced with similar -- but not 100% comparable -- at left tackle entering free agency, but they stayed patient and eventually landed a Pro Bowl left tackle for essentially a trade down from No. 31 to No. 58 and a third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick.

Kansas City didn't have the benefit of having a young left tackle with starting experience who was eligible to be franchise tagged, so the situations aren't mirrored exactly. But ultimately the Chiefs had to fill the same hole on their roster, and they opted to swing for the fences after playing the waiting game.

As a result, it may be fair to ask whether the Jaguars played their hand correctly at left tackle. What if they didn't franchise tag Robinson? Could they have played the waiting game and paid a non-astronomical price like Kansas City did?

One can't assume the Jaguars were even interested in Brown or that they could get a similar deal that the Chiefs got, but should they have been in on the 24-year-old left tackle's market if this is what it turned out to be? It is a hard question to answer right now, but there could be at least some thought to what could have been.

There are reasons to back up each side of the argument. On one hand, there is no knowledge of the Jaguars having any legitimate interest in Brown. If they did, they likely wouldn't have tagged Robinson, after all. Then there is the fact that Brown is going to cost the Chiefs a lot more than Robinson is set to cost the Jaguars.

As of today, Robinson is only on the Jaguars' books for $13,754,000 over the next season. By contrast, the Chiefs had to pony up several draft picks, taking a 20+ pick tumble in the draft. They will also likely have to franchise tag Brown in 2022 before entering a long-term deal with him at left tackle market level in the years following -- years in which the cap is set to skyrocket. The Jaguars unquestionably went the cheaper and safer route.

If Robinson develops in 2021 after several years of starting at left tackle, the Jaguars could get him on a cheaper deal than Brown and still get quality left tackle play moving forward. The Jaguars took a risk on Robinson improving in 2021, so it should at least be considered what could happen if he does. And if he does, the Jaguars will likely look smart for franchise tagging him.

But if Robinson doesn't take that next step, then it will become even more important to wonder if the Jaguars should have made a similar move as Kansas City's for Brown. If Jacksonville's major roll of the dice on Robinson improving in Year Five blows up in their faces, then the Jaguars will enter 2022 with a glaring hole in front of their franchise quarterback.

Trading for Brown wouldn't have been cheap considering the draft picks and the contract that will eventually be paid out to the offensive tackle. But the Jaguars are a team that could have easily justified it considering their 10 draft picks in 2021 and massive amount of salary cap.

Trading for Brown would have given the Jaguars a high-ceiling option at left tackle, but the cost would have been significant moving forward. Still, left tackle is one of those positions that is worth investing considerable resources into. It wouldn't have been a cheap move, but it would have been one made for the right reasons.

The Jaguars could coach up Robinson and prove to be geniuses for tagging him. They could also find their future left tackle with one of their nine non-No. 1 overall picks. There is no reason to slam the Jaguars for their decision to commit to Robinson this season. But if they fail as a coaching staff to develop him in 2021, then that time will come.

Brown would have been a solid addition and a big step toward improving the NFL's worst team from just one year ago. The Jaguars could have easily justified making the same move the Chiefs did, but the point is now moot. The Jaguars made their decision at left tackle, and now we have 17 games to find out if it was the right one.