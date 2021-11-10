To Improve Offense, Jaguars Must Find Solutions to 3rd Down and Downfield Woes

Jacksonville's offense ahs scored just one touchdown over the last two weeks and has yet to find consistency despite flashes -- something that can be boiled down to issues on third-down and throwing downfield.

The Jacksonville Jaguars know where things are going wrong for their offense, when the issues have occurred, and why the execution at key times has failed.

Now, it is up to the Jaguars to see if they have the ability to fix it.

Jacksonville's offense has come under fire since the bye week concluded, with the unit putting forth two limited and somewhat stagnant performances in back-to-back weeks.

But for the Jaguars, the recent struggles of the offense are not the symptoms of new problems. Instead, it is the chickens coming home to roost on problems that have hounded the offense all season but have become especially prevalent over the last two weeks -- problems that arise on third-down and when the Jaguars have tried to stretch the field.

The Jaguars are fresh off a 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills, a game that was defined by field goals and defensive stops, but a game that showed the Jaguars' offense once again struggle to make big plays on key downs, which has been the direction the offense has trended in recent weeks.

Over the last two weeks alone, the Jaguars have scored just 16 points. Their lone touchdown was a garbage time touchdown to Jamal Agnew against the Seahawks. On third-down, the offense has converted just 7-of-27 attempts (25.9%), the second-worst of any offense during that span.

But this isn't a new problem. Over the course of the season, the Jaguars' rank last in third-down conversion rate with 29.8%, making them the only offense that has converted under 31% of their third-downs. It is the same area the Jaguars said following the bye week that their self-scouting revealed key information on, but a 2-of-13 showing against the Bills on third-down hit home the offense's issues.

The advanced stats don't paint much of a better picture for the Jaguars. On third-down, the Jaguars rank No. 32 in EPA/Play, No. 30 in Success Rate, No. 30 in Dropback EPA/Play and No. 27 in Dropback Success Rate. The offense has been middle of the road in terms of running the ball on third-down, but it has been hard to find many offenses that have struggled as much through the air on the key down as the Jaguars have.

The issues are hard to put on just one area of the offense, either. The Jaguars lead the NFL in drops on third-down (10) despite ranking just No. 17 in third-down attempts, per Sports Info Solutions. Of quarterbacks with at least 15 dropbacks, quarterback Trevor Lawrence also ranks No. 43 of 44 qualifying quarterbacks in Completion Percentage Over Expectation, which gauges a quarterback's role in completion percentage by assessing the probability of a pass being completed, based on numerous factors such as receiver separation, placement, and time to throw.

"Complete execution of the quarterback. It’s more than that, but the execution of the quarterback and wide receivers [is important]. The combination of dropped balls and just misses, we have to hit those," head coach Urban Meyer said about the third-down woes on Wednesday. "That’s a weakness right now. We’ll fix it.”



Perhaps the two biggest times the problem occurred during the loss to the Bills were on missed throws by Lawrence in the fourth-quarter, with Lawrence missing Jamal Agnew on a wheel route on one third-down and Marvin Jones on a double-move on another third-down. These were also examples of the Jaguars failing to create explosive plays downfield, with it now hurting the offense two-fold.

“We have to start finding some and like I said, that’s me taking them when we have them, hitting them when we have them," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "Like I said, down the stretch we had two plays specifically where I easily could’ve hit those. One probably would’ve been a touchdown, the other one probably would’ve been a 30-yard gain to Ag [WR Jamal Agnew] on the sideline. Both of those, those were two opportunities."

But while the issues on third-down have reared their head at ugly times, it is perhaps the lack of a downfield passing game that has stifled the Jaguars' scoring potential the most. The Jaguars have had to rely on methodical drives to score points over the last two weeks, in large part because the offense has completed just three passes of 20 or more air yards over the last month.

This issue was especially prevalent against the Bills, with the Jaguars dropping one deep touchdown and failing to get chunk plays otherwise. The Jaguars' offense has been struggled to create many vertical opportunities, especially since the loss of DJ Chark in Week 4.

"[It’s] non-existent right now. It’s a problem," Meyer put bluntly on Wednesday when asked about the team's downfield passing issues.



"That’s a problem. Big plays are a problem right now. It was last year and it’s this year. [We] have to get that fixed because you’re rolling the dice. If you don’t have big plays, you are not going to win. We won because of a really outstanding effort on defense, and kind of complementary football. We drove the ball, didn’t put them in bad field position, which is part of the game. But you guys all know, we all know that if you don’t have some hits, you’re not going to win.”

The Jaguars' issues downfield are in part due to the fact that the deep passing game has been negated to mostly back-shoulder throws to Jones due to the loss of Chark and in part because the Jaguars' execution has faltered, especially at receiver. It doesn't help, of course, that the Jaguars have failed to give defenses much reason to respect them, with the Jaguars scoring no more than 23 points in any game this season.

But the Jaguars also have to learn to get out of their own way and win on early downs, presenting the offense with fewer third-and-longs and allowing them to focus on their running game and quick passing game on third-down instead of trying to stretch the field without a bonafide field-stretcher in the game.

"Like I said, I think when you’re more efficient on first and second down and you run the ball like we did last week, if you can combine all those things, then that sets up some opportunities for some shots because teams have to respect the run the way we’ve run the ball this year. We’ve been really efficient," Lawrence said.

"I think it’s more so of just getting ahead of the chains and penalties or incompletions early in drives and then you get second-and-10, third-and-10, all that [which] sets you back, but we still have to overcome. You’re going to have a lot of second-and-longs and a couple third-and-longs a game, and you have to be able to hit some of them and convert those. We haven’t done a good job of that. Even if we are backed up, just having that mentality on second-and-long, let’s try to get a positive [play], let’s try to get half of it back and then put us in third-and-manageable. We haven’t done a great job of that, so that really starts with me."

The Jaguars will have a chance to showcase any third-down or downfield improvements against the Indianapolis Colts in a key road divisional game in Week 10. They know those are the two areas they need to turn things around, and quickly.

Now, it will come down to turning that knowledge into results.