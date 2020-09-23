Todd Wash Explains Jaguars' Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson's Role Vs. Titans

When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the expectation was the first-round defender would quickly play a large role in the defense.

This was the case in the team's 27-20 victory in Week 1, with Chaisson playing 46 snaps (62%). But in the Jaguars' 33-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, the young and athletic pass rusher played just 18 snaps (29%), a far cry from his usage just a week prior.