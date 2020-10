For the third week in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped a game and fell behind the lead teams in the AFC South. This time it was the result of a frustrating 33-25 loss to the 1-2-1 Cincinnati Bengals, a game in which the Jaguars led at halftime.

What was the reason for the second-half collapse, and what units were standouts in the otherwise disappointing game? We review in this week's report card.