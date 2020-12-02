Column: Why Shad Khan Made Right Call With Caldwell/Marrone in 2019 Despite the Losses

When Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced on Dec. 31, 2019, that head coach Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell would return in 2020 despite a 6-10 season (which followed a 5-11 season) and a last place AFC South finish, most reactions were the same.

Why? What could Khan be thinking entrusting his football team to the same regime that had failed for two straight years (and in Caldwell's case, several years before then)?