BREAKING: Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Will 'Attempt to Play' vs. Jaguars
It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face former star cornerback Jalen Ramsey when they kick off against the Miami Dolphins today.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey will attempt to play today after dealing with a hamstring injury all week. Ramsey missed Wednesday's and Thursday's practices but was limited on Friday.
“Man, I always want to play football. Whenever I get the opportunity, I never take it for granted. I think if there’s one thing y’all learned from me last year it’s like, any timelines I get, I try to break them," Ramsey said on Friday to Dolphins media.
"I try to be out there on the field as much as I can in any type of capacity, but I also got to trust the training staff and the coaches. I got to hold myself back, I guess, sometimes and be smart. It’s a struggle, but that’s what we’re working through right now. We’ll see, you know what I’m saying? We’ll see. We’ll see when game day gets here what will be my availability and in what capacity or whatever that may be.”
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has shown his respect for Ramsey throughout the week. Now, it appears he will have to account for the All-Pro.
"Obviously, if Jalen does play, I mean, yeah, great player. Like I said the other day, you’ve just got to be mindful and aware of where he’s at. We know he’s potentially on our right and all that, but a lot of times too, they take top corners, and they match top receivers," Pederson said on Friday.
"I mean, we're probably not going to get that this week, but you do, as a quarterback, you understand, you just give it one last peek over there. So, it doesn't really change your game plan or your strategy or how you want to attack an opponent. Whether it's a seasoned veteran like him or even a rookie, I think you still have to go execute and play and just trust your game plan.”
All week, it has seemed like the biggest hangup with Ramsey playing was the fact the Dolphins also play on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. This could mean Ramsey doesn't have a full workload on Sunday vs. the Jaguars.
“Yeah, I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful. I say prayers every night, we talk to God. But the one thing I do know about Jalen (Ramsey), is that it’s not for a lack of work ethic," Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said this week.
"He’s doing everything he can in the training room to try to put himself out there. We just got to be smart and cognizant that we do have two games in whatever that is, a little over a week, so we’ll see.”
