BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Inactive List For Titans Clash
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive list for Sunday's home finale against the Tennessee Titans.
Inactive for the Jaguars are offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle), linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle), safety Darnell Savage (concussion), defensive tackle Tyler Lacy, and defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo.
With Lacy and Otomewo not active, the Jaguars will get a chance to potentially see rookie defensive tackles Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson take the field together at the same time.
"That’s a possibility. Maason really showed some good athleticism, some good strength. I’ll tell you what, it’s tough playing D-tackle in the NFL," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this season.
"You get double teamed a ton. You get reached a little bit, but he played and he did some good things. He’s going to continue to get better as not only this season goes on but into the future. Is there a possibility these two play together at some point? I think that’s real and something that we’d probably want to see here in the next couple of weeks.”
“Bright future. We're going to continue to mix the rotation like we have been. You'll see them both out there at times, probably by the end of the season," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said at the start of December.
Sunday is Jacksonville's final stand at EverBank Stadium for the 2024 season, a likely welcome end to one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
With pressure mounting on the status of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, Pederson will look to lead the Jaguas to an AFC South victory and a sweep over the Jaguars' biggest rivals, giving him and the franchise a chance to build momentum ahead of a critical 2025 offseason.
“It’s going to mean a lot. In front of our fans, I mean, it’s just going to be a great atmosphere with Tennessee coming here and an AFC South opponent to finish up our home schedule and try to get a win," Pederson said earlier this week.
"That would be, I think for us, huge. Again, a step in the direction of trying to finish the season in the right way.”
