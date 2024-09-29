BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Inactives For Houston Texans Contest
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Houston Texans, and some big names are involved.
Tight end Evan Engram, safety Darnell Savage, and inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun were already ruled out entering Sunday's contest. Now the Jaguars have also ruled out inside linebacker Devin Lloyd due to a knee injury, which means the Jaguars will be without both starting linebackers in a must-win contest.
Second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller and third-year linebacker Chad Muma will replace Oluokun and Lloyd this week, while Miller will start for at least the next month while Oluokun is on injured reserve.
"The good thing is that he’s played in the first three games before this happened. So, he has some game experience. He’s been out there with the guys calling the huddle and things like that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week about Miller.
"So, that’ll be a seamless transition. As far as the player, he’s an explosive guy. He’s been running and hitting. He had a really good training camp. He's made some good plays the first couple of games, so we're very confident that he'll get out there and pick right up where Foye left off."
Also inactive for the Jaguars will be defensive lineman Myles Cole, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, and offensive tackles Javon Foster and Cole Van Lanen.
The Jaguars will kick off against the Texans at 1 p.m. eastern today. The 0-3 Jaguars will be seeking their first win as they enter AFC South battle against the reigning divisional champs.
