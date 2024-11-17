BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Major Inactives Before Facing Detroit Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some big names on their inactives list as they prepare for the Detroit Lions this afternoon.
Included in this week's inactive list are quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Tank Bigsby, cornerback De'Antre Prince, defensive tackle Maason Smith, offensive lineman Javon Foster, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, and defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo.
Lawrence's left shoulder injury has him missing his second consecutive start, the first time he has ever missed back-to-back games. Bigsby's ankle injury makes him a significant absence as well considering the Jaguars' need to implement a running game with a backup quarterback under center.
“Yeah, I think, like anything, especially whether it's a starter, a backup, playing quarterback, you want to be able to lean on that run game a little bit. We want to be obviously more efficient than we've been so we can stay. I mean, not everybody's excited to run the ball in second-and-10, second-and-11, things like that," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week.
"So having that first-down success to start drives particularly gives you the ability to lean into the run game a little bit more. You go back to the New England game, we had so many runs. It's because first down run for five, your second for five, you're in control of the game in situations. So, you're able to lean into that a little more. But Travis is just another one like Brian, he's another one of our playmakers. So, we want to give our playmakers as many opportunities in the right situation to be able to make plays. It's not just hammering the ball into heavy boxes and doing certain things like that but giving him opportunities in situations that we think he thrives in already.”
