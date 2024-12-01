BREAKING: Jaguars Reveal Major Inactives For Texans Rematch
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for their Week 13 rematch vs. the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars will have running back D'Ernest Johnson, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, offensive lineman Javon Foster, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, and quarterback C.J. Beathard.
The Jaguars will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday, returning to EverBank Stadium after a road trip in Week 11 and a Week 12 bye.
The 2-9 Jaguars enter Sunday in last place in the AFC South, while the 7-5 Texans have a firm, but not overly convincing, grasp on first place.
The Jaguars have not won a game since a Week 7 win over the New England Patriots in London. Since then, the Jaguars have lost one-score games in three of their four losses and suffered the worst loss in franchise history in Week 11.
“Where we are with six games left, I mean, these are all sort of must-win games, in order for us to even have a shot. So, they just happen to be division games—four of the last six," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"So, we've got to take each one week by week. We've got a good Houston team that's coming in here. We understand what happened last game down in Houston. As a team, I think we’ve just got to learn to finish and do some little things a little bit better and strain and all of that. But yeah, it doesn't get any easier. I mean, I think Tennessee is playing good—big win last week. Defensively, they're playing outstanding. So, it's tough. It's a tough sled, but we’ve just got to go one at a time.”
