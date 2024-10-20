BREAKING: Jaguars Star Among Inactives vs. Patriots
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without one of the biggest pieces of their offense on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Running back Travis Etienne was officially among the inactives for the Jaguars ahead of the Week 7 kickoff, marking his first missed game since he missed his entire rookie season in 2021.
“Travis had a hamstring in the game. He's going to be week-to-week. He tweaked it on a go ball early in the game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. Pederson said later in the week that Etienne would be a game-time decision, and it now looks like the backfield will be left to Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson.
In six games this year, Etienne has rushed 56 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns and has also caught 16 passes for 91 yards. The Jaguars have seen second-year running back Tank Bigsby experience a breakout start to 2024, which should help the offense in event Etienne misses any time.
Also inactive for the Jaguars are defensive end Myles Cole, offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo, and rookie defensive tackle Maason Smith.
This is the second time this year Smith has been listed as a healthy scratch, following a similar situation in Week 2. The second-round pick will watch from the sidelines again this week despite the Jaguars trading away veteran defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris. In his place will be fellow rookie defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, along with veteran defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter.
The Jaguars will kickoff against the Patriots in London at 9:30 a.m. eastern.
