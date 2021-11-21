49ers 30, Jaguars 10: Jacksonville Gets Bludgeoned in Home Blowout

The San Francisco 49ers got off the bus on Sunday afternoon as the better football team compared to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nothing that followed over the subsequent four quarters changed that, either, with the Jaguars taking their first step backward in weeks following a 30-10 blowout loss at home.

Jacksonville simply never looked like a team capable of hanging with their opponent. From a marathon first drive to a second-half that saw the Jaguars be plagued by injuries and special teams mistakes, the Jaguars looked like the 49ers' little brother from the first snap of the game to the last snap.

The 49ers marched down the field with a methodical pace to start the game, eating up the first 13:05 of the game with a drive that bled the Jaguars out via a million paper cuts. The Jaguars luckily escaped by allowing just three points, but the 49ers' offense imposed their will with a 20-play, 87-yard drive that saw the 49ers pick up seven first downs.

The Jaguars were luckily able to keep the 49ers out of the end zone and force them into a 20-yard field goal following a clutch goal-line tackle by Rayshawn Jenkins, but the Jaguars failed to get off the field on two separate third-downs: a Rayshawn Jenkins holding negated a Josh Allen sack, while the Jaguars allowed a 3rd-and-12 completion to the 49ers after Damien Wilson sacked Jimmy Garoppolo on second-down.

Add in a offsides on Dawuane Smoot and the Jaguars failing to recover a Jeff Wilson fumble that Allen forced in the red-zone and the first drive of the game was a thing of nightmares for the Jaguars' defense.

That nightmare wasn't away for long, either. The Jaguars offense continued to fall into its second-half lull after their Week 7 bye week, going three-and-out on the following drive and eating up just 1:35 in game time.

The 49ers' offensive domination of the Jaguars went from slow and steady to quick and explosive on the second drive. First, Brandon Aiyuk forced a missed tackle from Shaquill Griffin to pick up 34 yards, kicking off a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a 25-yard touchdown run from Deebo Samuel.

Things somehow went from bad to worse as soon as the Jaguars' offense got the ball, too. After a three-and-out on the first drive that saw the Jaguars throw an incompletion on a low-percentage play on third-down, the Jaguars threw a simple screen pass to Laviska Shenault, who cut back into traffic in the middle of the field to find yards.

But it wasn't yards Shenault found. Instead, it was another miserable turn of events for the Jaguars' offense, with Shenault fumbling the ball away and giving the 49ers' offense the ball right back.

The 49ers made quick work of the Jaguars to march down the field for a six-yard Aiyuk touchdown to make it 17-0, but not without some help from the Jaguars. The Jaguars stopped the 49ers for a loss on 3rd-and-2 earlier in the drive with Andrew Wingard getting a tackle for loss on Samuel, but safety and captain Rayshawn Jenkins drew a personal foul for throwing a punch at wide receiver Jauan Jennings, resulting in an automatic first-down.

Jacksonville was finally able to get on the scoreboard the following drive, with Lawrence putting the game in his hands and picking up consistent gains for the Jaguars' offense. Lawrence began the drive 4-of-4 passing for 48 yards, including completions of 16 and 18 yards and a first-down scramble for 10 yards.

Thanks to Lawrence's arm and some heady plays made by Shenault, Jamal Agnew, and Tavon Austin, the Jaguars got the ball into the red -one before the drive stalled, ending the possession with a 30-yard Matthew Wright field goal.

Jacksonville attempted to flex its defensive muscle and finally get a stop as the 49ers got the ball with just over a minute left, but like all other drives on the day, it simply wasn't meant to be. The 49ers pushed the ball to midfield before throwing to Trey Sermon for a 23-yard gain with just 0:14 left, helping the 49ers get into field goal territory for a 48-yard field goal to make it 20-3 entering the half.

The Jaguars ended the first half with just four first downs to the 49ers' 16, while being outgained 215-83. The Jaguars held the ball for 8:15 in the first-half, a stark contrast from the 49ers' 21:45 of possession in the first two quarters. In short, the 49ers had more first downs (16) than the Jaguars had plays run (15) over the first 30:00 of the game.

Jacksonville opened the second-half with the same song from the first-half -- a three-and-out drive that did little to build positive momentum for Lawrence or the offense. Just as the first-half showed the Jaguars' offense constricted by their own inability to create explosive plays, the first drive of the second-half got off on the same foot.

Lawrence did a good job of evading the pass-rush and stepping up in the pocket to find Marvin Jones for a potential 15-yard gain on first-down, but Jones dropped the pass after contact from the defensive back. Two more incompletions would follow as the Jaguars' offense looked out of sorts even after a halftime of adjustments.

Jacksonville's defense would be missing both Jenkins and cornerback Shaquill Griffin at this point, with Griffin leaving the game before halftime with a concussion. And it showed to start the second-half, with the 49ers putting together an 11-play, 77-yard drive that saw Kittle score from one yard out, but only after the 49ers attempted to help Trent Williams score with a 3rd-and-1 target from the one-yard line.

The 49ers would take their 27-3 lead and use it to demoralize the Jaguars from this point. Lawrence did his part to try to create big plays, such as a 15-yard completion to Shenault, but pressure from Joey Bosa and Arden Key forced him into an incompletion and a sack to end the drive.

The Jaguars' defense would force its first punt with 2:50 left in the third quarter, allowing scoring drives on each of the game's first five drives. By comparison, the Jaguars punted on three of their first drives.

Things simply never picked up for the Jaguars from this point, with things going from bad to worse as the game continued and the Jaguars saw multiple players leave the game -- Tyson Campbell exited with a should injury after landing on his shoulder, while Jamal Agnew was down for an extended time with a hip injury. Left tackle Cam Robinson also left the game at one point with a knee injury.

Things quickly dissolved for the Jaguars from this point. In a week where the Jaguars simply never looked up to the challenge, the 49ers' pass-rush pounded Lawrence, sacking him three times. Lawrence would end the contest 16-of-25 passing for 158 yards (6.3 yards per attempt).

Overall, the Jaguars gained just 200 yards of offense on 44 plays (4.5 yards per play) and went 5-of-11 on third-down. Robinson rushed 12 times for 29 yards, scoring a one-yard touchdown with 3:04 left to give the Jaguars their only touchdown of the game.

The Jaguars will next host the Atlanta Falcons at home on Nov. 28, kicking off at 1 p.m.