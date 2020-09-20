5 Key Matchups That Could Determine Jaguars vs. Titans

There is no doubting how important this afternoon's matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) and Tennessee Titans (1-0) is, specifically for the Jaguars.

A 2-0 start would defy all the odds and be a shock to the system of those who have doubted the Jaguars all offseason, while also launching the Jaguars to first place in the AFC South. But if the Jaguars are to win in Tennessee for the first time since 2013, they will need a few players to win key matchups.

Which matchups could determine today's bout between the Titans and Jaguars? We break it down here.

CB CJ Henderson vs. WR Corey Davis

There is zero question that A.J. Brown was Ryan Tannehill's favorite target in 2019, which makes his absence vs. the Jaguars on Sunday significant. One week after the Jaguars effectively prevented T.Y. Hilton from altering the game thanks to the sticky coverage and playmaking ability of CJ Henderson, the Jaguars will now have a much easier task with the Titans' No. 1 receiver out. Look for Henderson to get a large chunk of his snaps against Corey Davis, the former top-5 pick who will now be Tennessee's top passing game option. If Henderson can replicate his Week 1 success vs. the Titans' only real threat at receiver, then things will be much easier for the Jaguars on defense.

QB Gardner Minshew II vs. FS Kevin Byard

This is essentially a quarterback vs. quarterback battle. Gardner Minshew II is the leader and orchestrator of Jacksonville's offense, while Kevin Byard does the same for Tennessee's secondary. Byard has finished in the top-seven of interceptions each year for the past three seasons, recording 17 interceptions and 37 pass breakups from 2017-19. Minshew, meanwhile, has been relatively-mistake free in terms of interceptions, throwing just six interceptions in 490 career attempts. Whether Minshew can keep Byard from changing the game will likely make the difference between whether Jacksonville's passing-game is successful.

DE Josh Allen vs. LT Taylor Lewan

Josh Allen and the Jaguars' defensive line went without recording a sack vs. the Colts' elite offensive line in Week 1, but the hope is the team can generate more pressure vs. a Titans' offensive line that is physical but inconsistent in pass protection. Dennis Kelly will hold down right tackle and will see some snaps against Allen, but it is how much of an impact Allen can have when lined up against left tackle Taylor Lewan which will help decide Sunday's game. It is hard to force Ryan Tannehill into turnovers due to his style of play, but the easiest way would be to generate pressure from his blindside and attempt to force a fumble, much like Yannick Ngakoue did in the team's Week 12 matchup vs. the Titans in 2019.

LT Cam Robinson/RT Jawaan Taylor vs. DE Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney hasn't recorded many sacks over the last 17 regular season games, but he is still a disruptive force who is capable of wreaking havoc upon a team's offensive line. We saw him do it at times with the Seattle Seahawks last season, and he's done it to the Jaguars before in his career. If the Jaguars are to keep their offensive on schedule and out of negative plays, they will have to make sure Clowney is kept in check. This means left tackle Cam Robinson right tackle Jawaan Taylor will both have to be on top of their games, whether in the run or pass game.

LB Myles Jack vs. RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry's track record of success against the Jaguars in recent seasons is well documented. If the Jaguars are to stop Tennessee's offense this week, especially with Brown not in the lineup, then outside linebacker Myles Jack will have to have a strong performance vs. the Titans. While a bigger back, Henry is at his most dangerous when the Titans get him in space. Whether this is running him to the edge of the formation or setting up screens, Henry is a force in the open field, especially when he plays the Jaguars. If the Jaguars are to prevent Henry from wreaking havoc in space, they will need Jack to be the X-factor.