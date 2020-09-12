Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars vs. Colts

Week 1 is finally upon us, and by this time tomorrow, we will have the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts on the field, clashing for an early-season victory.

So, what are some things Jaguars fans should know about the Colts ahead of Week 1? We spoke with Phillip B. Wilson of AllColts to find the answers.

Q: The Colts' big moves this offseason were acquiring Philip Rivers and DeForest Buckner. How quickly have each already adapted to the Colts' schemes, and how badly were upgrades needed at QB and DL?

A: Rivers was a necessity because Jacoby Brissett lacked vision and the confidence to throw the ball down the field with any consistency. The Colts were among the NFL's worst in passing yards per game. At 38, Rivers might not have the arm strength from his prime, but he's smart and gets rid of the ball quickly. There's nothing he hasn't seen. All that said, Buckner might be the most important acquisition of the GM Chris Ballard era. He's one of the best at playing the three-technique defensive tackle position, arguably the key spot in the defense. He takes on double teams and shoots gaps, demanding attention and keeping linebackers like All-Pro Darius Leonard free to make more plays.

Q: Who will get the lion's share of the work in the Colts' backfield: Marlon Mack or Jonathan Taylor?

A: The hunch is that Mack will get more work early on because he's experienced. He's going to be the starter. But at some point during this season, if Taylor is as good as he has shown during camp, it won't be surprising if the rookie earns just as many carries, if not more. That could depend upon Mack's health, he's had trouble staying healthy. But for Week 1, the Jaguars can expect to see more Mack than Taylor, unless Mack fails to produce. If so, the Colts won't hesitate to use Taylor more.

Q: What is the Colts' cornerback depth chart looking like, and who would you expect to cover DJ Chark more often than not on Sunday?

A: Good question on Chark. The expectation is a lot of zone, with a safety over top on Chark. It's unknown if the Colts will rotate Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes or keep them at one spot. Rhodes has more experience covering the NFL's best receivers. Ya-Sin was thrust into doing that as a rookie, and he usually got flagged for holding and pass interference. If the Colts rotate, expect Rhodes to be on him. If not, the Jaguars might want to isolate Chark on Ya-Sin. It won't be surprising if the Colts disguise the look, sometimes with a safety over top, other times nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II shifting over to double him. Chark was so good against the Colts last year, there's no doubt he's probably the No. 1 priority in the defensive game plan.

Q: What is the biggest area of concern for the Colts roster heading into week 1?

A: The Colts might not think so, but the secondary is still the biggest question. Rhodes is on a one-year, prove-it deal for $3 million. There's a reason he was available -- he was inconsistent at best in his final two seasons in Minnesota. The Colts think he can bounce back to 2017 All-Pro form by playing in a scheme that asks him to read the quarterback more than the receiver. Ya-Sin has potential, but he's still learning. Safety Malik Hooker didn't have his 2021 option picked up, which suggests the Colts will be moving on from the 2017 first-round draft choice after this season. Even if Hooker plays his best, and he's had a solid camp, the team has so many other contracts to address. They just paid center Ryan Kelly $50 million. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, defensive end Justin Houston, and Mack will be looking for new deals. And if Rivers and Rhodes play well, they will want to get paid, too. Rivers cost the Colts $25 million for this season.