Brandon Linder Leaves Jaguars vs. Vikings With an Ankle Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder has been ruled doubtful for the remainder of the Jags Week 13 game versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Jags Week 13 game versus the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced. Tyler Shatley moved over to center in his spot and rookie Ben Bartch stepped in at left guard.

The starting offensive lineman was injured on the Jags first play of the fourth quarter and left the game and was then ruled as doubtful to return.

Linder has missed three games this season, most recently with a back injury. Returning him in Week 11 was seen as a steadying force on the offensive line.

“He’s a rock on the offensive line for us," Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden said last Wednesday.

"When we lose him, [Tyler] Shat[ley] steps in there and does a great job, but Brandon [Linder] is a leader of that offensive line, communication, protections, all that good stuff. That center position is critical in any offensive, especially ours as far as protections, and Mike [Glennon], and the run game, the pass game, ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage, and re-IDing at the blink of an eye.

"He’s great. He’s a big, physical guy in there and gets a lot of movement, so really not a lot of flaws in Brandon’s game other than he’s missed a couple games which really ticks me off, but he’s a great player.”

Now in his eighth year, Linder came into the Vikings game having committed only one penalty during eight games.

As Jaguar Report's John Shipley explained when making Linder's case for the Pro Bowl:

"Brandon Linder has missed a few games with injuries this year but there haven't been many centers more consistent than him when he is on the field. Linder has turned in a career year in terms of blocking efficiency for the Jaguars, frequently moving defensive tackles with ease and sealing off linebackers for James Robinson. No player has been more pivotal to Robinson's success this year than Linder and there is a good argument to make this is the best Linder has played since his elite play in the 2017 postseason."

At the time of publishing, the Jaguars trailed the Vikings 24-16 with 3:00 left in the game.