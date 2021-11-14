Colts 23, Jaguars 17: Last-Minute Lawrence Fumble Dooms Jacksonville's Comeback Bid

On a day where almost nothing went right for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense, it was only fitting for the afternoon to end on a bitter note and a failed play.

Despite the Jaguars staging a comeback after falling down 17-0 in the first-quarter, their efforts weren't quite enough against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 as a last-minute Lawrence fumble in a two-minute drill resulted in a 23-17 loss, dropping the Jaguars to 2-7.

Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense struggled all day outside of two drives, and things didn't look any better when the No. 1 pick and the offense got the ball back with just over 2:00 remaining. After a series of checkdowns moved the Jaguars near the 50-yard line, Lawrence attempted to move up in the pocket and scramble for more yards despite heavy defensive traffic with 1:06 left in the game.

What followed was a Lawrence fumble and a series of dropped heads and hopes from the Jaguars' sideline, with Lawrence losing the ball on a loss of one and the Colts recovering it to put the Jaguars away.

It was the culmination of a bad day at the office for the rookie quarterback, who finished the game 16-of-35 (45.7%) for 162 yards, with almost all of that production coming in the second-half.

The Colts started things off quickly, getting into Jaguar territory right away thanks to a 34-yard run from Jonathan Taylor on the first ply of the game. The Colts continued their drive with a first-down conversion to Michael Pittman Jr. over Shaquill Griffin to bring the ball to the Jaguars' 23-yard like, putting the Colts into the red zone just four plays into the game.

Thankfully for the Jaguars' defense, however, they once again stiffened in the red-zone after doing so numerous times the week prior. A Roy Robertson-Harris pressure on first-down and a Carson Wentz incompletion on third-down led to the Colts settling for a 24-yard field goal.

The Jaguars' offensive start was not as great. Chris Manhertz was flagged for a false start before the Jaguars went three-and-out following two runs and an incompletion.

To make matters worse, the Jaguars entered a disaster zone on fourth-down, with the Colts' special team scoring before the Jaguars offense as the Colts blocked a Logan Cooke punt and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead after fewer than seven minutes of playing time.

Jacksonville would go three-and-out again the following drive, with Jamal Agnew dropping a perfectly-placed sideline ball and explosive play after hitting the ground, resulting in the Jaguars getting just eight yards on their first six plays.

Things then got out of hand, and quickly.

With the Jaguars badly needing a stop to breathe some life into the game, Taylor once again gashed the Jaguars on the ground before rushing for a four-yard score to put the Colts up 17-0 before the first quarter even ended.

Jacksonville was able to strike back quickly thanks to a 66-yard touchdown run from Jamal Agnew that followed a first-down conversion from Marvin Jones. Agnew's rush, the longest play of the Jaguars' season, was the type of explosive play the Jaguars have been missing all season, though it only resulted in six points following a missed extra point from Matthew Wright.

The Jaguars got their first defensive stop of the game following the touchdown by Agnew, with a DaVon Hamilton sack on first-down pushing the Colts into their own end-zone. Josh Allen then beat Eric Fisher around the edge on third-down and recorded a quarterback hit to force a Wentz incompletion, forcing the first punt of the game for the Colts' offense.

The Jaguars offense couldn't benefit from some short fields however, with Lawrence completing just one of his first five third-down attempts. Of the Jaguars first six drives, five ended in three-and-outs, while Agnew scored on the fourth play of the fifth drive. During those drives, Lawrence completed just two passes and had more rushing yards (16) than passing yards (12).

A Colts field goal pushed their lead to 20-6 as the Jaguars attempted to double-down on possessions at the end of the first-half, a lead that seemed truly impossible at the time for the Jaguars to cut as the offense struggled to make even basic completions.

The Jaguars managed to steal some points at the end of the half after Lawrence ended a seven-straight incompletion streak to push the Jaguars into field goal position, with Wright eventually making a career-long 56-yard field goal to cut the Colts' lead to 20-9 entering halftime.

At the half, Lawrence was just 3-of-14 for 36 yards, while gaining 34 yards on four scrambles. The Jaguars generated just three first downs on 27 plays and went 1-of-8 on third-down.

As for James Robinson, who was ruled active shortly hours before the game, the first-half saw him rush just three times for five yards as the Jaguars offense rushed for 52 yards on 12 carries outside of Agnew's 66-yard run.

Jacksonville came out of the second-half hot on offense, at least compared to the dreadful first-half. Lawrence completed a pair of big passes while Robinson picked up 27 yards to push the Jaguars into field goal position.

But, just as on nearly every drive beforehand, the Jaguars shot themselves in the foot and prevented themselves from getting back into the game thanks to a horrid four-play sequence.

First, the Jaguars picked up a big first down and explosive play on a completion to Dan Arnold, but a blocking penalty on Chris Manhertz erased the big gain. The next three plays featured a drop by Marvin Jones, a late pass to Laviska Shenault on third-down, and a missed 51-yard field goal from Wright.

Jacksonville's defense would continue to hold up, forcing a Colts punt following a Tyson Campbell pass breakup on third-down, but the Jaguars' offense continued its ineptitude. The Jaguars got just their second third-down conversion on an 18-yard catch by Laquon Treadwell, but a sack and deep drop by Shenault torpedoed the drive.

Jacksonville's offense finally had its fire ignited at the start of the fourth-quarter, however. Lawrence began to get into a rhythm, completing a 23-yard pass to Marvin Jones on 3rd-and-10 and a 12-yard pass to Dan Arnold on 3rd-and-11 helped push the Jaguars into the red-zone, while an 18-yard carry from Robinson was eventually followed by Robinson scoring on a one-yard touchdown.

With the score at 20-15, the Jaguars made a bold call to keep the offense on the field instead of trotting Wright out. Despite early-season struggles at getting two points, the Jaguars succeeded this time thanks to a shovel pass to Arnold.

The Jaguars were able to force another three-and-out on the Colts' offense and even forced the boo birds to come out from the Colts' fans. A corresponding three-and-out from the Jaguars' offense on the following drive gave the Colts the ball back with 7:00 remaining, however, following incompletions on second and third-down.

This proved to be a death knell for the Jaguars, however. After numerous stops against the Colts' offense, the Jaguars finally began to bend on defense. Several Colts first downs through the air eventually led to a key 3rd-and-7. Despite the Jaguars getting good pressure and a quarterback hit on Wentz, the Colts still completed a 27-yard pass to Michael Pittman to move the ball to the Jaguars' 22-yard line.

Penalties and sound tackling by the Jaguars forced the Colts to settle for a 37-yard field goal, but the Lawrence fumble ended the Jaguars' attempt to comeback from 17-0 and win their second game in a row.

The Jaguars will now drop even further in the AFC South standings as the division becomes a two-team race between the Colts and Tennessee Titans, even despite the Jaguars' defense allowing just 22 points over the last two weeks.

The Jaguars will next host the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field in Week 11 as they look for their first win against an NFC opponent since Week 1, 2018.