Commanders 28, Jaguars 22: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders on the road.

“I told them last night actually, in the hotel, that you know that we’re going to be our worst own enemy all season long," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.

"And what I meant by that is if we just don’t beat ourselves, it gives ourselves a chance. And when you look at this game today, we beat ourselves. Just some costly mistakes at the wrong time. Games come down to three to five plays every week. We got to finish better and we got to take care of those little things.”

So which Jaguars stood out on Sunday? We break it down below.

Offense: WR Christian Kirk

While some consideration should absolutely go to running back James Robinson after his stellar comeback and return to the field, the winner of this week's game ball can go to no other player than wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk and the Jaguars each caught a lot of flak this offseason for Kirk's four-year, $72 million deal, but it is hard to say Kirk didn't live up to the billing on Sunday.

Kirk led the Jaguars in targets on Sunday, with Lawrence looking his way 12 times on his 42 attempts. He made the most out of those targets, too, consistently providing Lawrence with a safe and reliable option out of the slot as he caught six passes for 117 yards (19.5 yards per catch). This included a 49-yard catch that, as of this writing, is the third-longest reception of Week 1.

Kirk's six catches are tied for the 11th-most in Week 1, while his 117 yards are the sixth-most and his 19.5 average was the seventh-most. In short, Kirk was one of the most productive receivers in the entire NFL in the opening week.

“I always just ask for the opportunity to have an impact and to be able to help this team win football games," Kirk said after the game. "For me personally, there are definitely some things I can improve on, but for the most part, I took advantage of the opportunities. Anything I can do to keep helping us get into a position to win, get out there and do it. I want to keep progressing.”

Defense: OLB Travon Walker

It was a tough day for the Jaguars' defense. They struggled on third-down and in high-leverage situations in the red-zone, though they did force three turnovers. As a result, there aren't many options to pick through when it comes to a defensive effort that let Washington score touchdowns on their first and last two drives of the game.

If there is one player who is deserving of it, though, it is rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker. The No. 1 overall pick had a slow start to the game, but he took over in the second-half.

He had a terrific pass-rush rep on his first career sack, beating a solid right tackle in Samuel Cosmi who has proven he can hang in there with gifted pass-rushers. He also intercepted Carson Wentz in the third-quarter and nearly returned it for a touchdown, looking more like a tight end than a pass-rusher as he extended for the pass to snatch it out of the air. He was a streaky player maybe, but his flashes were special.

"I mean thought he, for a first game, thought he did some great things. A huge turnover there in the second half and get some points for the offense. Pretty good performance," Pederson said.

Special Teams: P Logan Cooke

Eh. There isn't much to say here. Riley Patterson was 3-of-4 on field goals, and his miss in the first-half might have been a deciding factor in Pederson going for an ill-advised two-point conversion after their first score. At least Logan Cooke hit a 61-yard punt and averaged 50 yards per punt on three total kicks.